Bronx, NY

NYC creep exposes himself to girl, 12, walking to school, cops say

By Amanda Woods
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qb2sD_0fydsmqN00

A creep exposed himself to a 12-year-old girl and tried to lure her with money as she walked to school in the Bronx this week, cops said.

The pre-teen was walking on East 169th Street near Park Avenue in Claremont Village around 7 a.m. Wednesday when the suspect followed her, police said.

He also exposed his penis and offered the girl money in a sick attempt to lure her, authorities said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RnqaE_0fydsmqN00
The incident occurred on East 169th Street near Park Avenue in Claremont Village.
Google Maps

The victim fled, with the perv continuing to follow her, cops said.

No injuries were reported.

Police released a surveillance image of the suspect Thursday morning.

New York Post

New York Post

