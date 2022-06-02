ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

The climate crisis is making US allergy season more miserable

By Louise Boyle
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VOLk5_0fydshQk00

If you’re among the estimated 36 million people in the United States who live with seasonal allergies , this won’t come as welcome news.

Pollen season now starts 20 days earlier and is filled with 21 per cent more pollen than in 1990, according to recent study.

Researchers discovered that the climate crisis is playing a significant part in that longer season, and a partial role in the mounting pollen count.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ea84c_0fydshQk00

“The strong link between warmer weather and pollen seasons provides a crystal-clear example of how climate change is already affecting peoples' health across the US,” said Professor William Anderegg after his study was published in the academic journal, Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, last spring.

Longer allergy seasons and higher pollen counts exacerbate conditions like rhinitis, conjunctivitis and asthma. Those who are most vulnerable include children, the elderly and people with pre-existing conditions.

Additionally, higher levels of greenhouse gas emissions can worsen the symptoms of those suffering from asthma and lung disease.

The burden of a longer allergy season and higher pollen counts will put the greatest burden on vulnerable populations, including lower-income and minority communities, the non-profit Climate Central reports.

Other research has found a link between increases in temperature and carbon dioxide (CO2) in the atmosphere, and how much pollen individual plant species are producing.

However the 2021 study was the first time that pollen trends and the impact of climate change were analysed on a continental scale.

The researchers, from the University of Utah’s School of Biological Sciences, gathered data for 1990-2018 at 60 pollen count stations across the US and Canada. The stations, maintained by the National Allergy Bureau, collate information on pollen and mold levels.

Overall, pollen increased by 21 per cent over the 28-year study period, with the largest increases in Texas and the Midwest. Tree pollen increased by greater amounts than in smaller plants.

Pollen season now begins nearly three weeks earlier than in the early 1990s. Scientists believe that global heating is impacting plants' phenology – the internal clock which controls lifecycle – to produce pollen earlier in the year.

To establish a link between the pollen increases and the climate crisis, researchers analysed the trends with nearly two dozen climate models.

They found that climate change alone accounted for about half of the increase in the length of pollen season. The study periods were divided into two – 1990-2003 and 2003-2018. In the latter period, researchers found that the climate crisis is having an increasing impact on pollen counts.

This article has been updated. It was first published in February 2021

Comments / 0

Related
natureworldnews.com

Food Allergy Causes Immunity or Low-Risk Infection from COVID-19: NIH Study

Food allergies can be detrimental to one's health and may lead to health complications or even death. However, a National Institutes of Health (NIH)-funded study discovered that allergic reactions come with benefits when it comes to help evading or lowering the risk of contracting the novel coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Daily Mail

CDC warns that Covid patients treated with Biden-touted antiviral Paxlovid may have symptoms rebound after they finish treatment - saying its part of virus's 'natural history'

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is warning that recipients of Pfizer's antiviral Covid pill Paxlovid may have their symptoms rebound after they complete a course of the drug. The agency issued a notice on Tuesday, after reports emerged in recent months that those who received the drug...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Seasonal Allergies#Allergy Season#Climate Central
News 12

The New Normal: Biden administration warns that the US could see surge of COVID-19

News 12's Elizabeth Hashagen was joined by Dr. Sharon Nachman to talk about a possible surge of COVID-19 infections in the fall and winter. The Biden administration is warning the United States could see 100 million coronavirus infections and a potentially significant wave of deaths this fall and winter, driven by new Omicron subvariants that have shown a remarkable ability to escape immunity. Several experts agreed that a major wave this fall and winter is possible given waning immunity from vaccines and infections, loosened restrictions and the rise of variants better able to escape immune protections.
U.S. POLITICS
BBC

Drought-stricken US warned of looming 'dead pool'

A once-in-a-lifetime drought in the western part of the US is turning up dead bodies - but that's the least of people's worries. Sitting on the Arizona-Nevada border near Las Vegas, Lake Mead - formed by the creation of the Hoover Dam on the Colorado River - is the largest reservoir in the United States and provides water to 25 million people across three states and Mexico. Here, the stunning scale of a drought in the American west has been laid plain for all to see.
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Climate Change
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Allergy
MedicalXpress

Hepatitis outbreak among kids: What parents should know

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is investigating an apparent outbreak of severe viral hepatitis among young children. On May 18, the CDC reported 180 patients in the United States were being investigated as possible cases; 14 of the children required liver transplants, and five died. The World Health Organization has reported more than 650 probable cases in 33 countries.
PUBLIC HEALTH
MedicalXpress

COVID vaccines for children under five: What parents need to know

Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine became available for children aged five to 11 in the UK in April 2022. Those aged 12 and up had already been eligible since 2021. But if you have a child aged under five, you might be wondering, when will they be able to be vaccinated against COVID-19? Children under five represent the only age group yet to have a COVID-19 vaccine approved for use. There could be a number of reasons for this, including the fact children don't tend to be as seriously affected if they contract COVID-19, so other groups have possibly been prioritized.
KIDS
The Guardian

Severe Covid cases ‘more likely in highly polluted areas’

People who contract Covid-19 are more likely to suffer severe symptoms if they have been exposed to air pollution for long periods. A study found that people who live in places where there are high levels of the atmospheric pollutant nitrogen dioxide had higher chances of ending up in intensive care units (ICUs) or of needing mechanical ventilation after they had caught Covid.
PUBLIC HEALTH
dailygalaxy.com

Earth Has Been Many Planets

“There have been many planet Earths” says astrophysicist Adam Frank who talks about climate change from an astrobiological lens. Frank’s observation mirrors author Peter Brannen’s lens in that if 100 million years of Earth’s geological history, a span almost 10 times as long as all of recorded human history, can easily wear the Himalayas flat, what chance will San Francisco or New York have of surviving a new geological epoch of our own making: the Anthropocene.
ASTRONOMY
UPI News

California court classifies bees as fish under endangered species law

June 3 (UPI) -- A ruling by a California appeals court had the unusual effect of classifying bees as fish under the state's endangered species law. The case began in 2019, when the California Fish and Game Commission classified bumblebees as endangered, and agricultural groups successfully appealed to the Sacramento County Superior Court the following year to have the insects removed.
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Independent

The Independent

681K+
Followers
215K+
Post
308M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy