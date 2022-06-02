DOTD announces US90 closure, detour ahead of West Bank construction

NEW ORLEANS ( WGNO )— The Department of Transportation and Development has announced traffic closures ahead of construction work on the West Bank this weekend.

Beginning Saturday, June 4, US90B West will close at the General De Gaulle Drive overpass at 8 p.m. and will stay closed until Monday, June 6 at 5 a.m.

The road will remain closed through the weekend as crews work to level the approach to the elevated expressway.

In the meantime, the DOTD says that drivers can use the Terry Parkway/Frontage Road Exit (Exit 9A) to access General De Gualle East and the ground level Westbank Expressway.

Motorists can stay updated with the latest New Orleans traffic updates by dialing 511 or by following the Louisiana DOTD on Twitter.

