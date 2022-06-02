ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

DOTD announces US90 closure, detour ahead of West Bank construction

By Kylee Bond
WGNO
WGNO
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ncoSc_0fydsRG000

NEW ORLEANS ( WGNO )— The Department of Transportation and Development has announced traffic closures ahead of construction work on the West Bank this weekend.

Beginning Saturday, June 4, US90B West will close at the General De Gaulle Drive overpass at 8 p.m. and will stay closed until Monday, June 6 at 5 a.m.

NOLA school zone traffic lights and cameras deactivate for summer months

The road will remain closed through the weekend as crews work to level the approach to the elevated expressway.

In the meantime, the DOTD says that drivers can use the Terry Parkway/Frontage Road Exit (Exit 9A) to access General De Gualle East and the ground level Westbank Expressway.

Motorists can stay updated with the latest New Orleans traffic updates by dialing 511 or by following the Louisiana DOTD on Twitter.

Stay updated with the latest breaking news, weather, and sports! Download the WGNO News App and subscribe to our daily headlines newsletter.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGNO.

Comments / 0

Related
an17.com

DOTD plans culvert replacement on LA 25 in Covington this week

The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development will replace a culvert along LA 25 in St. Tammany Parish. LA 25 will close Monday, June 6, 2022 through Saturday, June 11, 2022, as DOTD crews work to make drainage improvements. All work is weather permitting. The culvert will be replaced between Sweet Olive Lane and Beechwood Gardens Lane.
COVINGTON, LA
wbrz.com

2 lanes blocked after wreck on Mississippi River Bridge

BATON ROUGE - Traffic backed up for a mile late Saturday night after a wreck on the Mississippi River Bridge. According to traffic reports, the accident happened on westbound I-10 around 9:45 p.m. and blocked the right two lanes. No more information about the crash or injuries was immediately available.
BATON ROUGE, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
New Orleans, LA
Local
Louisiana Traffic
State
Louisiana State
New Orleans, LA
Government
Local
Louisiana Government
City
New Orleans, LA
New Orleans, LA
Traffic
WDSU

High cleanup costs leave New Orleans' Pride plans in limbo

NEW ORLEANS — Organizers of New Orleans' Pride parade spent much of the COVID-19 pandemic waiting to resume their annual tradition down the Marigny and French Quarter streets. But trash woes may prevent them from rolling. Under city rules, parades cannot happen unless organizers hire a garbage clean up...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#West Bank#Detour#Us90#General De Gualle East#The Louisiana Dotd#Wgno News App
fox8live.com

Entergy Louisiana bills are about to get bigger

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Entergy Louisiana customers are going to see higher utility bills at the end of the month. Entergy says the average household will see at least $25 added to June’s bill. Those are customers that use about 1,000-kilowatt hours a month. It will come in the...
WJTV 12

Contraflow: What to know for 2022 hurricane season

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – As hurricane season begins, leaders with the Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) are reminding Mississippians of contraflow protocol. Contraflow protocols would be initiated in the event of a powerful hurricane on the Gulf Coast. Protocols could also be initiated if the greater New Orleans area faces a mandatory evacuation due to […]
HATTIESBURG, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Twitter
theadvocate.com

Entergy says rates will go up for most Louisiana customers; see how much

Blaming rising natural gas costs and lingering expenses from a slew of weather disasters over the last two years, Entergy on Friday said electricity rates for most of its Louisiana customers will rise in June by as much as $25 for an average household. The rate increases will affect areas...
NOLA.com

New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell taps new communications director

Mayor LaToya Cantrell on Friday announced the latest addition to her team of top deputies for her second term, naming a political communications veteran as the new public face of New Orleans City Hall. Gregory Joseph is Cantrell’s new Director of the Mayor's Office of Communications. He replaces Beau Tidwell,...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

Tropical Storm Alex has finally formed

NEW ORLEANS — The first named storm of the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season is here. Tropical Storm Alex finally formed around 1 a.m. Sunday about 165 miles east-northeast off the coast of Ft. Pierce, FL. The storm has sustained winds of 60 mph and is quickly pulling away from...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WLOX

TRAFFIC ALERT: I-10 past MS 607 / NASA / Waveland EX 2

HANCOCK COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Delays are expected following a traffic incident on I-10 westbound past MS 607 / NASA / Waveland EX 2. As of 4:38 p.m., the delay is expected to last up to an hour. Motorists are advised to find alternate routes if possible. You can visit...
WAVELAND, MS
WGNO

WGNO

24K+
Followers
11K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

"WGNO ""New Orleans' Very Own is home to WGNO.COM. Along with the latest on crime, local news and weather, WGNO is continuously Moving New Orleans Forward with its coverage and connection to the local community."

 https://www.wgno.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy