5 juveniles found unresponsive in vehicle in North Charleston

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Five juveniles were taken to the hospital after they were found unresponsive inside a vehicle in North Charleston.

Officers with the North Charleston Police Department received a call for service off McMillan Avenue around 11:30 a.m. on Thursday.

The juveniles had been removed from the vehicle before police arrived and were carried into a business that was located within a strip mall.

“Citizens and officers provided life-saving measures until the North Charleston Fire Department and EMS arrived on the scene. All five juveniles were transported to a local hospital for care,” said Harve Jacobs, a spokesman for the North Charleston Police Department.

At last check, Jacobs said all five children were stable.

The vehicle was seized by law enforcement. Tests run revealed that after only five minutes of the vehicle running, dangerous levels of Carbon Monoxide and Hydrogen cyanide were present inside the vehicle.

An investigation is ongoing; however, authorities say it appears it was a vehicle malfunction that caused the kids to become sick.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WSPA 7NEWS.