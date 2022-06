CM Punk shared some unfortunate news with AEW fans during tonight's episode of Rampage, revealing that he is injured and will require surgery. That means he will be out of action for a bit, and he said during his promo he didn't want to hold up AEW and all the talent that could compete for the AEW World Championship. After some conflicting comments by the commentary team, AEW explained that he had not vacated the Title, and that they will hold a Battle Royal on next Wednesday's Dynamite to determine who will face Jon Moxley for the Interim AEW World Championship at Forbidden Door.

WWE ・ 1 DAY AGO