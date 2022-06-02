ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gulf Coast Jam to kick off Thursday night in Florida

By Tess Rowland
CBS 42
CBS 42
 3 days ago

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. ( WMBB ) — One of the biggest country music festivals is back again! This year marks 10 years of the music festival gracing the white sandy beaches.

News 13 This Morning visited with Rendy Lovelady, executive producer of Pepsi Gulf Coast Jam, to preview the country music festival in the Panhandle.

This year in celebration of the ten year anniversary, the music festival added a fourth night for locals.

“We wanted to give back to the locals in this community. This is our home. We have a ferris wheel, we’ve also added a 64 foot thrust to the stage so now the artists can go out into the audience, there are also more speakers to help with the larger crowds,” said Lovelady.

VIP tickets are sold-out, but general admission tickets can be purchased here.

Gates open for Thursday night open at 5:30 p.m. At 1:00 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. And at 12:00 p.m. for Sunday.

The event features 30 musical acts including headliners like Brett Young, Old Dominion, Florida Georgia Line and Brooks & Dunn.

“This will also be the last opportunity people will have to see Florida Georgia Line live as they will be taking a break for a while,” said Lovelady.

Lovelady also said the main headliner for next year will be announced Thursday night at 8:30 p.m.

“It’s the biggest person we have ever had performing,” said Lovelady.

