College Station, TX

This Adults-Only Water Park In Texas Is A Summer Must-Do

By Dani Medina
 3 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

Adults can have fun, too! Make sure to add The Cove at BearX to your summer bucket list this year.

The affordable, adults-only water park located in College Station, Texas , is in its sixth season and is ready to welcome you with open arms. Created by a former firefighter, The Cove at BearX is the perfect opportunity for adults 18 and up to wakeboard, float on a lazy river, play yard games or just drink, according to the Houston Chronicle .

"Adulting is tough and the older we get, the more responsibilities we have, and the less opportunities we have for play and fun. The Cove is a place where people can just breath a little bit and enjoy themselves," founder Heath Phillips said.

You can purchase day passes to The Cove for $10-20 for Brazos County residents. Non-residents will pay $20-40 for a day pass.

"We always want to add more values than we ask for money in exchange, so instead of gouging people, we make it so you can come multiple times a week," Phillips said.

The Cove is open Tuesday through Sunday.

