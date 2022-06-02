ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Meghan and Harry wave to cheering Platinum Jubilee fans

By Meredith Clark
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18ofTo_0fyds0ks00

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were spotted smiling at cheering fans as the couple drove through London during Queen Elizabeth II ’s platinum jubilee celebrations.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were seen smiling as their car drove on Cleveland Row, a side street near Buckingham Palace, on Thursday.

Fans waved and clapped for the royal couple, who were seated in the back of the car with a window rolled down on the passenger side. Meghan appeared to be smiling at the crowd as Prince Harry looked over her shoulder.

