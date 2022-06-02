ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kim Kardashian says she was immediately DTF with Pete Davidson because of BDE

By Breanna Robinson
Indy100
Indy100
 3 days ago

Pete Davidson tried to get his now-girlfriend Kim Kardashian's number from Megan Fox ahead of her Saturday Night Live appearance, she has revealed.

In the newest episode of The Kardashians , the SKIMS founder finally divulged the story of how the two of them connected when she went on the show in October 2021.

She revealed that Fox had blocked The King of Staten Island from contacting her sooner.

"After we got together and it was, like, a thing, Megan Fox texted me and [was] like, 'Is this s*** for real?'" Kardashian said.

Kardashian added that Fox - who is engaged to Davidson's friend Machine Gun Kelly - told her that the former SNL star asked for her digits "months ago."

Fox then told Kardashian that she told the comedian, "Dude, you have a better shot of me and MGK getting eaten by crocodiles than you ever getting her number. Like, never going to happen. Do not ask us."

The reality star also revealed in this week's episode that after feeling a "vibe" following their on-screen kiss , she took the initiative to reach out to producers for Davidson's number.

"I wasn't even thinking, like, 'Oh, my God, I'm going to be in a relationship with him,'" she said.

"I was just thinking, 'Heard about this BDE [big d–k energy]. I need to get out there. I was basically DTF [down to f***]."

Kardashian also spoke highly of Davidson to her sisters, Kourtney Kardashian and Khloé Kardashian, in the episode, and told them how happy she is with him.

"[He] always wants the best for people, can handle anything, always does it with grace. He's really, really thoughtful, humble and just so genuine," she said, in part.

When it comes to the BDE, Kardashian coyly hinted that she was having the "best sex" of her life in her 40s.

Kardashian and Davidson were first spotted together when they were photographed holding hands on a ride at Knott's Scary Farm in California, weeks after she hosted SNL.

And in recent months, Kardashian, who shares four kids with ex-husband Kanye West, has been sharing glimpses of her and Davidson's relationship. She made their relationship Instagram official in March.

The couple also debuted on the red carpet at the White House Correspondents' dinner in late April and days later at the Met Gala in New York.

As for this week, the duo were seen grabbing dinner in London.

The Kardashians air every Thursday on Hulu.

