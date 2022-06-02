ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kanawha County, WV

Kanawha County health officials report 65 new COVID cases and one death

By STAFF REPORTS
wchstv.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — A new coronavirus-related death, along with 65 new COVID...

wchstv.com

wchstv.com

Deputies: Woman arrested after threatening Fayette County Day Report Center staff

FAYETTE COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — A Fayetteville woman has been arrested after reportedly making threats to Fayette County Day Report Center staff Friday. Mary Ann Campbell, 38 is facing the felony charge of marking threats of terroristic acts after telling workers she intended to use a firearm to “shoot up” the facility, according to a social media post from the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department.
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV
WSAZ

Youngest COVID-related death reported in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) has reported the youngest COVID-related death, a 15-year old girl from Raleigh County. The teenager’s death was included in the state’s COVID-19 death toll as a result of the Bureau for Public Health’s continuing data reconciliation....
CHARLESTON, WV
independentherald.com

Gov. Justice Reports National COVID-19 Cases Six Times Higher Than One Year Ago

CHARLESTON, W.Va. - During Tuesday’s briefing, Gov. Justice reported that, according to Johns Hopkins, the seven-day average for COVID-19 cases in . . . You have reached content available exclusively to Independent Herald digital subscribers. Receive a 3-day free trial of unlimited digital access. Already a subscriber? Login here.
CHARLESTON, WV
County
Kanawha County, WV
Kanawha County, WV
Government
Kanawha County, WV
Health
WDTV

Senator Manchin makes statement on death of Nicholas County officer

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Senator Manchin has sent out a press release on the death of a Nicholas County Officer. “Gayle and I are absolutely heartbroken to hear of the death of Nicholas County Deputy Tom Baker. I know our entire state feels this loss, and we are praying for the Nicholas County community and for the recovery of the second Deputy in critical condition. Our first responders, those who are selflessly willing to put themselves in harm’s way to protect and serve our communities, are the backbone of our state and we will not forget their legacy and service to the Mountain State. We extend our deepest condolences to Deputy Baker’s family, friends and colleagues and to the entire Nicholas County community.”
NICHOLAS COUNTY, WV
Metro News

New Wildlife Education Center ready to open in Kanawha County

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The dream of a Charleston area businessman to honor the memory of his late wife will finally become a reality this weekend. An open house will be held this Saturday to officially dedicate the Claudia L. Workman Wildlife Education Center in Kanawha County. The facility situated...
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
US News and World Report

West Virginia Hospital Plans to Join Mountain Health Network

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) — A West Virginia hospital plans to join the Mountain Health Network under an agreement that calls for $39 million in investments over the next five years, health officials announced. The agreement announced Thursday is the first step toward Pleasant Valley Hospital in Point Pleasant being...
HUNTINGTON, WV
WSAZ

WSAZ Investigates | Deadly Deficiencies

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - For months, WSAZ has been trying to figure out how a man with documented dementia was able to walk away from a hospital and die. Now, we have answers. A report details a series of deadly deficiencies that led to Charles “Chuck” Carroll’s death.
HUNTINGTON, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Wirt County teen dies in Wood County auto accident

PARKERSBURG — The death of a 16-year-old Elizabeth boy after a two-vehicle accident Wednesday evening is being investigated by the Wood County Sheriff’s Department. The crash happened around 7 p.m. Wednesday in the 6600 block of Elizabeth Pike (West Virginia 14), near the Wood/Wirt County line, Chief Deputy Mike Deem said.
WOOD COUNTY, WV
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
wchstv.com

Bringing Baker home: Honoring the life of a Nicholas County deputy

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Community members honored the life of Deputy Thomas Baker Sunday in Nicholas County. Baker was fatally shot Friday evening in the line of duty after responding to a domestic disturbance in the Birch River area. An escort procession for the fallen deputy traveled from Thomas...
NICHOLAS COUNTY, WV
The Recorddelta

Trulieve opens medical cannabis dispensaries in Charleston, Parkersburg

PARKERSBURG — Trulieve, one of the largest cannabis companies in the United States, recently announced the opening of two new West Virginia locations. With the addition of Parkersburg and South Charleston - both locations celebrated their grand openings May 21 - Trulieve now operates four dispensaries throughout West Virginia, with another five locations scheduled to open before the end of 2022.
PARKERSBURG, WV
Metro News

AFT-West Virginia members ask Manchin, Capito to act on gun safety

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — American Federation of Teachers (AFT)-West Virginia leaders and members visited the local offices of U.S. Senator Joe Manchin and U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito in Charleston on Friday to urge them to find solutions to protect schools from gun violence. The group stood outside Capito’s office...
CHARLESTON, WV
wchstv.com

Civil lawsuits mount for former W.Va. Christian school Miracle Meadows

SALEM, W.Va. (WCHS) — A new wave of civil lawsuits have been filed against a Salem, West Virginia Christian school that’s already reached a $52 million settlement with 29 former students who alleged child abuse or sexual abuse before its closure in 2014. Since the previous lawsuit, 16...
SALEM, WV

