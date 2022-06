Former Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill said he is happy about the direction of his podcast as “people’s panties are in a wad.”. Former Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill met with the media in Wichita, Kansas on Friday afternoon for a football camp just days after a teaser for his podcast caught a lot of attention as it inferred that Hill was not used properly in Kansas City. Hill was asked about the teaser and admitted that fans are falling for the “bait.”

