KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. - On June 2, 2022, the Klamath Promise Graduation Sensation Parade and Party in the Park returned to live and in-person in downtown Klamath Falls. Over 500 graduating high school seniors donned their caps and gowns to parade down Main Street, then joined together in Veterans Park for the largest graduation celebration on the West Coast.

KLAMATH FALLS, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO