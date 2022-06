After Tuesday’s mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, we saw an instant outcry, as we often do after a mass shooting, for some kind of action on gun control. Instead of seizing the moment, Senate Democrats demurred and recessed for the holiday weekend, because they do not have enough votes in their own caucus to abolish the filibuster, and therefore 10 Republican votes would be needed to pass any gun-safety legislation. Swing vote Sens. Kyrsten Sinema, D-Ariz., and Joe Manchin, D-W.V., said they would reach out to their Republican colleagues, an effort that is absolutely guaranteed to fail.

UVALDE, TX ・ 7 DAYS AGO