Idaho State

Idaho Peace Officer Standards and Training (POST) Academy Receives Award of Excellence

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBOISE - On Thursday, June 2, 2022, the Idaho Peace Officers Standards and Training (POST) Academy received accreditation status by the International Association of Directors of Law Enforcement Standards and Training (IADLEST). The award was presented by IADLEST Executive Director Mike Becar at the quarterly Idaho POST Council meeting....

Bonner County Daily Bee

Idaho’s founders put a high priority on gun safety and responsibility

Growing up in Idaho in the 1950s, it was an article of faith that every youngster was going to get the gun responsibility lecture before being turned loose with a firearm–always assume the piece is loaded, never point a gun at anyone, be aware and respectful of everyone around you and so on. It was stressed that safety and responsibility were inherent parts of the use or ownership of a firearm.
Gov. Little Proclaims June as School Board Appreciation Month

Idaho has over 800 school board members in the state. They’re unpaid volunteers working to improve education for the next generation of Idahoans. No greater example was the time and dedication making decisions during the pandemic. School boards navigated how to keep kids safe and in school and it was a massive challenge.
kslsports.com

Idaho State Assistant Football Coach Charged With Murder

POCATELLO, Idaho (AP) — Idaho State assistant football coach DaVonte’ Neal has been arrested on suspicion of killing a man in Arizona. Pocatello police say Neal is charged with first-degree murder, drive-by-shooting and discharging a firearm at a structure in the 2017 death of Bryan T. Burns. Neal...
POCATELLO, ID
Big Country News

North Idaho man Killed in Saturday Head-On Collision

COEUR D'ALENE - Idaho State Police are investigating a two-vehicle collision that occurred just before 2:33 pm on Saturday, June 4th, in Bonner County. The crash occurred on State Highway 57 near mile post 21, just south of Priest Lake. A 41-year-old male, from Priest River, Idaho, was driving a gray 1998 Mazda pickup, northbound on State Highway 57, when he went left of center and entered the southbound lane.
BONNER COUNTY, ID
Post Register

Idaho Patriot Thunder charity motorcycle ride delayed from weather

MERIDIAN, Idaho (CBS2) — The Patriot Thunder charity motorcycle ride has been delayed due to bad weather. This charity event, hosted by High Desert Harley Davidson, is to help support veterans and their families. It's the largest motorcycle ride of its kind in the northwest. The ride was scheduled...
KOOL 96.5

Why a City in Idaho is One of the Best to Raise a Family

People are flocking to Idaho, and the state has seen a big boom in population over the last couple of years. Multiple factors are playing into this such as, affordable housing, growing job market, looking to move out of other states, politics, and many other reasons. As pointed out last week, many millennials are beginning to call Idaho home, specifically Boise, and that number continues to rise. Not only is it turning into one of the best places for millennials, but it may also be one of the best places in the country to raise a family as well.
KREM2

North Idaho COVID-19 cases in the rise

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — COVID-19 positivity rates in North Idaho shot up over the past week. Kootenai County’s was at 20% based on 355 PCR tests for the week ending May 28. It has risen six consecutive weeks after hitting 3% on April 16, as reported by our news partners, the Coeur d'Alene Press.
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
Idaho State Journal

143 sheep killed fleeing from wolves in Idaho

BOISE — An attack by two wolves panicked a flock of sheep and 143 died after they ran into a steep gully where they were crushed and suffocated, Idaho wildlife officials said Thursday. The Idaho Department of Fish and Game and the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Wildlife Services each confirmed the sheep deaths in mid-May in southwestern Idaho in foothills near Boise. The foothills north of the city are popular...
BOISE, ID
KIDO Talk Radio

Idaho’s Once ‘Burger King’ Faces up to forty years in Prison

Nicholas Jones, a thirty-six-year-old entrepreneur, and burger magnet could be spending up to forty years in prison after pleading guilty to using Covid relief funds to fuel his political campaign. Mr. Jones ran for Congress in 2020, challenging Congressman Russ Fulcher in the Idaho Republican Primary. He lost that fight and now is endanger of losing his future freedom.
KIDO Talk Radio

Top 10 Reasons Why People Are Moving to Idaho

It’s no secret that Idaho, and the Treasure Valley in particular, is growing like crazy. Everyone and their dog seems to be moving here, and it got us wondering…. Obviously us locals know that Idaho is an incredible place to live – that’s why we’ve been here for so long and love it so much.
Post Register

Looking back: This week in Eastern Idaho history

The Idaho Falls Chamber of Commerce held a meeting on June 6, 1922, to address reports that the Salt Lake Commercial Club was rerouting tourists to Yellowstone National Park by way of Bear Lake and Montpelier, cutting out towns in the Snake River Valley. According to a report in the Salt Lake Tribune, Otto McCutcheon, chairman of the roads committee, reported that Pocatello businessmen, as well as others in the vicinity, were “deeply aroused” over the action. “Dad Clay, a recognized authority on good roads, addressed the meeting and advised against the boycotting of Salt Lake business interests,” the story said. “He reported that he had made a personal investigation of the new routing and learned that the charge was the result of an attempt by W.D. Rishel, automobile editor of The Tribune, to pioneer a new road over the hills to the east of Idaho Falls.” As it turned out, Rishel had not been the paper’s automotive editor for 10 years and was head of a tourist bureau advising people they might want to see more of the country by taking one route north and another route homeward. “They know where they want to go and will go that way and can not be stopped,” he said. “Pocatello is spreading the false statements against Salt Lake to force Salt Lake in line and apparently Idaho Falls has swallowed their bait, hook, line and sinker without investigating.”
IDAHO FALLS, ID
103.7 The Hawk

Sentencing for Man Illegally Trafficking Animal Parts in Montana

Looking at the charges, it appears Montana black bears got the worst of it. But other species suffered some losses, too. This week in Dillon, Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks tells us that a man from Idaho received sentencing for "the trafficking and commercialization of wildlife parts in Montana." And most of you likely won't agree with the severity of the sentence.
DILLON, MT
FOX 28 Spokane

Flash Flooding possible for parts of Spokane County and North Idaho

* WHAT…Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be. * WHERE…Portions of Idaho, including the following counties,. Bonner, Kootenai, Lewis and Nez Perce. Portions of Washington,. including the following counties, Asotin, Chelan, Ferry, Garfield,. Okanogan, Pend Oreille, Spokane and Stevens. * WHEN…Through this evening. * IMPACTS…Excessive...
SPOKANE COUNTY, WA

