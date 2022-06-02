The Hidden Gems of … Tremont

As News 5 viewers know, the Cleveland area is filled with Hidden Gems. We've shared 100 of them with you. Tucked within our neighborhoods are even more of those gems – the people, experiences and places that aren’t necessarily on any TripAdvisor lists but make every community worth visiting. In this series, we’re exploring the Hidden Gems found within our neighborhoods, and we’re starting with Tremont, a neighborhood that’s more than just restaurants and the Christmas Story House.

1. Treehouse

There are many bars in Tremont, but this one is different.

Drew Scofield | News 5 Cleveland

Treehouse’s name is fitting. Inside the bar is a massive custom-made tree that was created by an architecture out of steel and pipes.

Drew Scofield | News 5 Cleveland

The tree gets decorated for every holiday, which is always the best possible use of trees.

Drew Scofield | News 5 Cleveland

Treehouse is located at 820 College Ave.

2. Visible Voice Books

Visible Voice Books is no ordinary bookshop.

Drew Scofield | News 5 Cleveland

You can reserve the entire store for a brunch with friends or an unusual date night.

Drew Scofield | News 5 Cleveland

They have a café and also serve wine and beer. As all bookshops rightly should.

Drew Scofield | News 5 Cleveland

Visible Voice Books is located at 2258 Professor Ave.

Drew Scofield | News 5 Cleveland

3. Ukrainian Museum

Cleveland is known for its diversity and embracing other cultures, and the Ukrainian Museum is a great place to learn, particularly in light of recent events.

Drew Scofield | News 5 Cleveland

The museum opened in 1952, and its relevance remains. The New York Times recently highlighted this museum as a place to visit. It offers tours Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. The museum is located at 1202 Kenilworth Ave.

4. Loop Tremont

Want to enjoy your morning cup of joe while listening to old records on vinyl like a character from a 1990s coming-of-age movie? Of course, you do.

Drew Scofield | News 5 Cleveland

Loop is a two-deck coffee shop and a record store and has some of the best coffee around.

Drew Scofield | News 5 Cleveland

You can grab your beverage and browse everything the shop has to offer.

Drew Scofield | News 5 Cleveland

The store has hundreds of albums to peruse and some comfy spots to sit and relax.

Drew Scofield | News 5 Cleveland

It's also the perfect place to get some work done away from the office.

Drew Scofield | News 5 Cleveland

Loop is located at 2180 West 11th St.

5. Hotz Café

Hotz is where you can grab a drink at the bar where baseball legends and "Sultans of (ahem) Swig" Babe Ruth and Ty Cobb visited when they were in Cleveland.

Drew Scofield | News 5 Cleveland

This Tremont staple has been around for more than 100 years.

Drew Scofield | News 5 Cleveland

You can play shuffleboard on a table that has been at the bar since 1936.

Drew Scofield | News 5 Cleveland

They are located at 2529 West 10th St.

Honorable Mentions

Of course, there’s more to do in Tremont. Next time you’re in the neighborhood admire…