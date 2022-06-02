ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Hidden Gems of … Tremont

By Courtney Shaw, Drew Scofield
 3 days ago
As News 5 viewers know, the Cleveland area is filled with Hidden Gems. We've shared 100 of them with you. Tucked within our neighborhoods are even more of those gems – the people, experiences and places that aren’t necessarily on any TripAdvisor lists but make every community worth visiting. In this series, we’re exploring the Hidden Gems found within our neighborhoods, and we’re starting with Tremont, a neighborhood that’s more than just restaurants and the Christmas Story House.

1. Treehouse
There are many bars in Tremont, but this one is different.

Drew Scofield | News 5 Cleveland

Treehouse’s name is fitting. Inside the bar is a massive custom-made tree that was created by an architecture out of steel and pipes.

Drew Scofield | News 5 Cleveland

The tree gets decorated for every holiday, which is always the best possible use of trees.

Drew Scofield | News 5 Cleveland

Treehouse is located at 820 College Ave.

2. Visible Voice Books
Visible Voice Books is no ordinary bookshop.

Drew Scofield | News 5 Cleveland

You can reserve the entire store for a brunch with friends or an unusual date night.

Drew Scofield | News 5 Cleveland

They have a café and also serve wine and beer. As all bookshops rightly should.

Drew Scofield | News 5 Cleveland

Visible Voice Books is located at 2258 Professor Ave.

Drew Scofield | News 5 Cleveland

3. Ukrainian Museum
Cleveland is known for its diversity and embracing other cultures, and the Ukrainian Museum is a great place to learn, particularly in light of recent events.

Drew Scofield | News 5 Cleveland

The museum opened in 1952, and its relevance remains. The New York Times recently highlighted this museum as a place to visit. It offers tours Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. The museum is located at 1202 Kenilworth Ave.

4. Loop Tremont
Want to enjoy your morning cup of joe while listening to old records on vinyl like a character from a 1990s coming-of-age movie? Of course, you do.

Drew Scofield | News 5 Cleveland

Loop is a two-deck coffee shop and a record store and has some of the best coffee around.

Drew Scofield | News 5 Cleveland

You can grab your beverage and browse everything the shop has to offer.

Drew Scofield | News 5 Cleveland

The store has hundreds of albums to peruse and some comfy spots to sit and relax.

Drew Scofield | News 5 Cleveland

It's also the perfect place to get some work done away from the office.

Drew Scofield | News 5 Cleveland

Loop is located at 2180 West 11th St.

5. Hotz Café
Hotz is where you can grab a drink at the bar where baseball legends and "Sultans of (ahem) Swig" Babe Ruth and Ty Cobb visited when they were in Cleveland.

Drew Scofield | News 5 Cleveland

This Tremont staple has been around for more than 100 years.

Drew Scofield | News 5 Cleveland

You can play shuffleboard on a table that has been at the bar since 1936.

Drew Scofield | News 5 Cleveland

They are located at 2529 West 10th St.

Honorable Mentions

Of course, there’s more to do in Tremont. Next time you’re in the neighborhood admire…

  • Cloak and Dagger is a cozy cocktail bar with a new drink list every season.
  • Prosperity Social Club , whether it’s Lent or just a regular Friday, you have to try their world-famous fish fry.
  • Public Bath House Condominiums , in the early 1900s, these condominiums at Lincoln Park were home to public bath houses.
  • Community Art Center , the art center is filled with local art from various events in the community including Parade the Circle, Chalk Festival, Winter Lights Lantern Festival and more.

Cleveland Scene

40 Bucket List Things to Do in Cleveland This Summer

Nice weather in Northeast Ohio only lasts a few months, and there's just oh so much summer goodness to pack into those sweet days. Here's a checklist of some of the best summery — and often cheap — things to do in Cleveland before those leaves start to fall.
CLEVELAND, OH
iheart.com

The Infamous 10 Cent Beer Night Is Back In Cleveland

If you have never heard about the infamous Ten Cent Beer Night, it is one of the most memorable sports moments in Cleveland history. Nickel beer night got its start in 1971 and the promotion went well for Cleveland Municipal Stadium. So well in fact, that they decided they would give ten cent beer night a try.
CLEVELAND, OH
