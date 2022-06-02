ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Riggins, ID

Chinook Salmon Fishing on Portion of Lower Salmon River Set to Close June 2

By Connor Liess, IDFG Public Information Specialist
Big Country News
Big Country News
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

RIGGINS - Fishing for Chinook salmon on a portion of the lower Salmon River will close at the end of fishing hours...

www.bigcountrynewsconnection.com

Comments / 0

Related
idaho.gov

June trout stocking schedule for the Southeast Region

Grab your fishing pole, pack the cooler, and don’t forget your fishing license! Personnel from Idaho Fish and Game’s hatcheries in the Southeast Region will be releasing nearly 25,000 catchable-sized rainbow trout at various locations during June. And, check it out, 1000 tiger trout are headed to Montpelier Reservoir!
IDAHO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Idaho Lifestyle
City
Riggins, ID
State
Idaho State
Post Register

Looking back: This week in Eastern Idaho history

The Idaho Falls Chamber of Commerce held a meeting on June 6, 1922, to address reports that the Salt Lake Commercial Club was rerouting tourists to Yellowstone National Park by way of Bear Lake and Montpelier, cutting out towns in the Snake River Valley. According to a report in the Salt Lake Tribune, Otto McCutcheon, chairman of the roads committee, reported that Pocatello businessmen, as well as others in the vicinity, were “deeply aroused” over the action. “Dad Clay, a recognized authority on good roads, addressed the meeting and advised against the boycotting of Salt Lake business interests,” the story said. “He reported that he had made a personal investigation of the new routing and learned that the charge was the result of an attempt by W.D. Rishel, automobile editor of The Tribune, to pioneer a new road over the hills to the east of Idaho Falls.” As it turned out, Rishel had not been the paper’s automotive editor for 10 years and was head of a tourist bureau advising people they might want to see more of the country by taking one route north and another route homeward. “They know where they want to go and will go that way and can not be stopped,” he said. “Pocatello is spreading the false statements against Salt Lake to force Salt Lake in line and apparently Idaho Falls has swallowed their bait, hook, line and sinker without investigating.”
IDAHO FALLS, ID
FOX 28 Spokane

Flash Flooding possible for parts of Spokane County and North Idaho

* WHAT…Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be. * WHERE…Portions of Idaho, including the following counties,. Bonner, Kootenai, Lewis and Nez Perce. Portions of Washington,. including the following counties, Asotin, Chelan, Ferry, Garfield,. Okanogan, Pend Oreille, Spokane and Stevens. * WHEN…Through this evening. * IMPACTS…Excessive...
SPOKANE COUNTY, WA
KIVI-TV

Dark and stormy weekend ahead for southern and central Idaho

Friday afternoon, dark clouds started to roll into our region as a low-pressure system from the Pacific Northwest sends waves of activity towards Idaho. This Friday evening expect mixed precipitation and isolated thunderstorms in eastern Oregon, southwestern and central Idaho. The activity will weaken towards the later hours, but previews an active Saturday in these areas.
IDAHO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vinegar#The Idaho Fish Game
1240 KLYQ

June Montana Mountain Snow Levels Are High

We had heard from Bitterroot Trout unlimited that the snowpack level was high, but we didn't realize how high. We had been noticing that the Bitterroot River was finally getting up to flood stage in the valley. That was another indicator that there was more snow in the mountains that some of us expected. In fact, the U.S. Geological Survey gauge near Victor on the Bitterroot River showed a predicted water level peak of slightly above the 11-foot flood stage by June 6 or 7.
MONTANA STATE
Big Country News

North Idaho man Killed in Saturday Head-On Collision

COEUR D'ALENE - Idaho State Police are investigating a two-vehicle collision that occurred just before 2:33 pm on Saturday, June 4th, in Bonner County. The crash occurred on State Highway 57 near mile post 21, just south of Priest Lake. A 41-year-old male, from Priest River, Idaho, was driving a gray 1998 Mazda pickup, northbound on State Highway 57, when he went left of center and entered the southbound lane.
BONNER COUNTY, ID
Idaho State Journal

143 sheep killed fleeing from wolves in Idaho

BOISE — An attack by two wolves panicked a flock of sheep and 143 died after they ran into a steep gully where they were crushed and suffocated, Idaho wildlife officials said Thursday. The Idaho Department of Fish and Game and the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Wildlife Services each confirmed the sheep deaths in mid-May in southwestern Idaho in foothills near Boise. The foothills north of the city are popular...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Fishing
tsln.com

143 ewes, lambs killed by wolves near Shaw Mountain, Idaho

BOISE – (June 2, 2022) – Two adult wolves trying to attack a band of sheep grazing on the backside of Shaw Mountain caused a sheep pile-up in a steep gully, killing 143 ewes and lambs, state and federal officials confirmed this week. The sheep were owned by...
IDAHO STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Massive Spring Snowstorm Dumps Six Feet Of Snow On Beartooth Highway

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The most beautiful highway in America is still closed. A massive spring snowstorm has delayed the opening of the Beartooth Highway — which was dubbed the most beautiful in the U.S. years ago by CBS journalist Charles Kuralt for his “On The Road” series.
WYOMING STATE
98.3 The Snake

Family Asks People to Watch for Body of Missing Man on Idaho River

CHALLIS, Idaho (KLIX)-The body of a Washington man who drowned in a boating accident in late May on the Middle Fork of the Salmon River is no longer in its last known location and family is asking the public to report if anything is found. Family of Robert Gray said rescuers were still unable to retrieve his body after a May 24, boating accident when he was knocked into the river and swept downstream where it was caught by a log jam. The family said a helicopter crew was unable to spot Gray's body this week in its last known location. The area and stream flows have prevented crews form being able to safely get to the body. Now the family is asking other boaters and hikers in the area to report if they find Gray or his equipment. At the time he was wearing a red life jacket, white helmet, and black wet suit. "Robert was an amazing husband and father. We want to bring him home. Lastly, we would like to emphasize how much we appreciate all the efforts of the Custer County Sheriff, search and rescue, and the forest service in helping us find and recover Robert," wrote the Gray family in a statement. The GPS coordinates to his last known location has been provided by the family and asks people to contact the sheriff's office 208-879-2232, forest rangers, or send pictures by text to 208-879-2232. A special email has been set up for information to be sent to: recoverourdad@gmail.com.
CHALLIS, ID
KOOL 96.5

Watch: Idaho Jockey Spills Hard; Gets Lesson In Race Preparedness

A recent Idaho horse race wound up providing one jockey a valuable lesson in competition preparedness. Horse racing season is on in Emmett, and it can get rough. I'm no expert in riding horses. In fact, they scare the hell out of me. A recent YouTube upload showing what is basically the equivalent of drag racing with horses featured one painful start. The races are executed in both groups of two and four, and if you've ever been thrown from a horse you can probably relate to the jockey in the red skullcap.
TWIN FALLS, ID
Big Country News

Idaho man Gets 10 Years for Trafficking Wild Animal Body Parts in Montana

DILLON, MT - An Idaho man was sentenced for his role in a case involving the trafficking and commercialization of wildlife parts in Montana. Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks (FWP) reports Yan Fong of Pocatello, Idaho unlawfully bought 11 black bear gall bladders, four black bears, 24 black bear paws, three mountain lions, two mule deer, one elk and seven bobcats in Montana and transported them back to Idaho in 2017 and 2018.
POCATELLO, ID
MIX 106

Here Are The Lowest Gas Prices We Found in Idaho

The only thing worse than the rising housing costs in Idaho is the rising cost of gas. It's getting insane and it seems like it's never going to go down. Shoot, one glance at social media and you're bound to find the ridiculous gas prices in California or other major cities.
BOISE, ID
KIDO Talk Radio

Top 10 Reasons Why People Are Moving to Idaho

It’s no secret that Idaho, and the Treasure Valley in particular, is growing like crazy. Everyone and their dog seems to be moving here, and it got us wondering…. Obviously us locals know that Idaho is an incredible place to live – that’s why we’ve been here for so long and love it so much.
IDAHO STATE
Big Country News

Big Country News

Lewiston, ID
10K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The free local news source for the LC Valley, Camas Prairie and Palouse!

 https://www.bigcountrynewsconnection.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy