Klamath Falls, OR

'Sunflowers' coming to RRT

By Press Release
Klamath Falls News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKLAMATH FALLS, Ore. - ‘Sunflowers’- a film on Van Gogh’s infamous five sunflower paintings- takes you on an exclusive look down the rabbit hole of their turbulent art history. This film invites you to a high-definition look at all five pieces together- a feat currently impossible due to...

www.klamathfallsnews.org

ijpr.org

Mon 8 AM | Crayfish add to the list of invasive species ODFW works to counteract

Crayfish swim and crawl around the fresh water of our region, but not all of them belong here. Northern crayfish recently showed up in an irrigation canal near Ashland, a canal that leads to Bear Creek and the Rogue River beyond. It's not just that the Northern crayfish take up space from the native signal crayfish, they also can eat them, and the eggs of native fish species. Plants, too.
OREGON STATE
Klamath Falls News

Hundreds of students, dozens of volunteers, and a thousand dollars a minute

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. - On June 2, 2022, the Klamath Promise Graduation Sensation Parade and Party in the Park returned to live and in-person in downtown Klamath Falls. Over 500 graduating high school seniors donned their caps and gowns to parade down Main Street, then joined together in Veterans Park for the largest graduation celebration on the West Coast.
KLAMATH FALLS, OR
roguevalleymessenger.com

Coming to a Porch Near You: Grants Pass Porchfest Swings into Three Years

These days, modern-day porch entertainment most likely consists of a Bluetooth speaker and streamed playlists; often a private party, albeit on public display. But part rock-n-roll and part Norman Rockwell, Porchfest Grants Pass is a public party playing out on private porches. “It is a reason for people to get...
GRANTS PASS, OR
Herald and News

Oregon men, one from Klamath Falls, sue Google, YouTube

Two Oregon men — including one from Klamath Falls — have filed a class action lawsuit against Google and YouTube over automatic renewal fees. Victor Walkingeagle, of Portland, and Nathan Briggs, of Klamath Falls, filed the suit in federal court in Portland on May 25. They are represented by Stanton Gallegos, an attorney with the Oregon-based law firm Markowitz Herbold PC, according to court documents.
Klamath Falls News

Photo Story: Graduation Parade

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. - On Thursday, graduating high school students from Bonanza, Chiloquin, Eagle Ridge, Falcon Heights Academy, Gilchrist, Henley, Klamath Union, Lost River, and Mazama walked down Main Street in Klamath Falls as part of the Graduation Sensation. An event organized by Klamath Promise. Students traveled from Klamath Commons...
KLAMATH FALLS, OR
oregontoday.net

Anglers: temporary restrictions now in effect for Umpqua River, June 2

ODFW release – ROSEBURG, Ore – Beginning Wednesday, June 1, angling at the mouth of all Umpqua River tributaries is prohibited from Scottsburg Bridge upstream to River Forks boat ramp. Angling is closed within 200 feet from all portions of a tributary’s mouth and in the tributaries themselves from the mouth to 200 feet upstream. This rule is in effect through Sept. 30, 2022. The rule protects wild summer steelhead, early returning fall chinook, and other native fish which are vulnerable while holding in colder water near tributary mouths during summer. Although spring has been wetter and cooler, Umpqua River water temperatures quickly rise in summer and much of Douglas County remains in abnormally dry to drought conditions. Anglers are reminded retention of wild adult and jack spring chinook is prohibited through June 30 in the mainstem Umpqua River. In the North Umpqua River, wild adult spring chinook retention is allowed one per day, 10 per year through June 30. When summer in the Umpqua Valley heats up, practice these tips for hot weather angling: Fish during the cooler early mornings. Land your fish quickly to help increase survival rates. Keep your fish in at least six inches of water while releasing it. Revive the fish before release. Keep the fish upright facing into the current; if the current is slow, move the fish back and forth slowly to help oxygenate the gills.
ROSEBURG, OR
opb.org

Klamath Tribes sue federal government over endangered fish

Your browser does not support the audio element. The Klamath Basin is facing another year of drought. The Klamath Tribes remain concerned about the survival of the C’waam and Koptu, also known as the Lost River and shortnose suckers. These fish are classified as endangered. The tribes are suing the federal government because they say agencies are not doing enough to legally protect the fish. Clayton Dumont is the chairman for the Klamath Tribes. He joins us with details.
KXL

Oregon DMV Closes Offices Due To Staffing Shortages

PORTLAND, Ore. — Staffing shortages have closed some Oregon DMV offices on Tuesday. The department said their offices in Ashland, Cave Junction, downtown Portland, Lebanon, Redmond, Sandy and Stayton are closed. “We’re closing six of our smaller offices and redeploying those people to nearby offices that need them on...
roguevalleymagazine.com

Rogue Valley News, Friday 6/3 – Manufactured Home Replacement Resources GRANT for Almeda Fire Victims, Josephine County Sheriff’s Office Warns of Telephone Scam

The latest news stories of interest in the Rogue Valley and around the state of Oregon from the digital home of Southern Oregon, Wynne Broadcasting’s RogueValleyMagazine.com. Manufactured Home Replacement Resources GRANT for Almeda Fire VIctims. The Rogue Valley was already in a housing crunch when the Almeda Fire hit....
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, OR
KDRV

Police search for missing and endangered man

ASHLAND, Ore. - Jackson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) is searching for a missing and endangered man last seen on South Valley View Road in Ashland. Harold Marcrum, 26, from Pittsburg, Pennsylvania is described as a white male, 6’ tall weighing between 180-200 lbs. with blue eyes and blonde hair. He was last seen wearing a black shirt with black shoes.

