ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Birmingham, AL

USFL hosting youth football skills clinic at Miles College

By AJ Holliday
CBS 42
CBS 42
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3U8ak1_0fydokeP00

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. ( WIAT ) — The USFL is hosting two free youth skills football clinics at Miles College Saturday.

The clinics will focus on developing players age 5 through 13 into team members on and off the field. The first clinic will be at 10 a.m. until 12 p.m. and the second will run from 2 p.m. until 4 p.m.

“We are committed to providing opportunities for young people to understand the fundamentals necessary to excel in football and their communities,” Executive Vice President of Football Operation Darryl Johnston said.

The link to register can be found here .

Space will be limited, the deadline to register is June 3 at noon. There is no fee to participate and lunch will be provided.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CBS 42.

Comments / 0

Related
thecutoffnews.com

Lawson State Announces New Athletic Director and Interim Baseball Coach

The Cutoff News Sports coverage brought to you by McDonald’s, Owned by Black Family Restaurants with the following locations Hueytown, Academy Drive, Morgan Road, Hoover Galleria, Helena, Montevallo, Valleydale, Hwy 280, Chelsea and Forestdale, Legacy YMCA, Jefferson County Sheriff's Department, and Lawson State Community College. Today, Lawson State Community...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

UAB aims for ‘business as usual’ while hosting athletes’ village during World Games

Tens of thousands of athletes, coaches, spectators and officials are coming to Birmingham, and many will be staying at the international athletes’ village at the University of Alabama at Birmingham during next month’s 2022 World Games. But UAB officials are pledging to keep the university campus and the hospital fully functioning as normal during the whirlwind event.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama College Sports
Birmingham, AL
Sports
Local
Alabama Sports
Birmingham, AL
Football
Birmingham, AL
College Sports
City
Birmingham, AL
Local
Alabama Football
tdalabamamag.com

Alabama offers eight-grade QB Julian Lewis

Julian Lewis has not officially started high school yet, but his offer list is already filled with top college football programs. Alabama joined the race to land the talented rising freshman Saturday after he put together an impressive performance at the Nick Saban Football Camp. Lewis currently attends Carrollton High...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
tdalabamamag.com

Jeremiah Beaman will remember the moment he received an offer from Alabama forever

Jeremiah Beaman is well on his way to becoming one of the top 2024 defensive lineman prospects in the country. Beaman is a product of Parker High School in Birmingham, Alabama, and he garners a four-star rating from multiple recruiting sites. He holds 13 D1 offers, and his recruitment is continuing to grow. Alabama extended an offer to Beaman on May 21, which turned out to be a great moment for him and his family.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AthlonSports.com

USFL Football Games on TV Today (Saturday, June 4)

Week 8 of the reinvented USFL's regular season has just one game on Saturday, June 4. But it should be a really good rematch between the top two teams in the South Division. The newest iteration of the USFL features eight teams playing all of their games in Birmingham, Alabama, with some modified rules that are intended to increase scoring opportunities and entertainment value.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Youth Football#Miles College#Football Skills#Usfl#American Football#College Football#Wiat
AthlonSports.com

New Orleans Breakers vs. Birmingham Stallions Prediction and Preview (USFL Football)

It's Round 2 between Birmingham and New Orleans in Week 8 of the USFL season on Saturday afternoon. These two South Division foes met back in Week 3 with the Stallions grinding out a 22-13 win over the Breakers. A win for Birmingham (7-0) would lock up the division title with two weeks to play, while an upset would allow New Orleans (5-2) to punch its own playoff ticket and add a little more intrigue to the South standings.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
gooddaylivingal.com

Good Day Alabama wins Lakeview Hullabaloo Wing Eating Contest

ALABASTER, Ala. (WBRC) - The guys of Good Day Alabama can now call themselves wing contest champions. The team of Toi Thornton, Jeh Jeh Pruitt, Mike Dubberly, Jonathan Skinner and Russell Jones won the Lakeview Hullabaloo Wing Eating contest on June 4 at Alabaster CityFest. The guys ate 67 wins...
ALABASTER, AL
wbrc.com

Record attendance at Protective Stadium sold-out concert

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Tens of thousands of people flooded the Magic City on June 4 for the sold-out Garth Brooks concert. It’s the largest event at Protective Stadium since it opened just one year ago. “I’m just so exhilarated and looking forward to this,” said Sharon Barr....
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wtvy.com

New snakebite program at UAB

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A new snakebite program at UAB aims to provide better long term treatment of venomous bites, as well as gain a better understanding of effects from a snakebite. According to UAB, only about five people die per year from snakebite in America. But what about the...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
AL.com

Alabama doctors launch nation’s first follow up clinic for snakebites

Snakebites rarely kill humans, but doctors at the University of Alabama at Birmingham Hospital found that patients who survived often suffered swelling and muscle damage long after the threat of death had passed. Last year, toxicologists and wound care specialists came together to create the nation’s first comprehensive snakebite clinic...
ALABAMA STATE
The Alabama Initiative for Independent Journalism

Birmingham Awards Diplomas to Students Who Died Before Graduation

Students from all seven of the Birmingham City Schools’ high schools walked the stage at Bill Harris Arena this week and received their diplomas. The graduates of A.H. Parker High School filed in Thursday wearing the school’s colors of purple and white. In the audience, families wore T-shirts with their graduates’ faces on them, and cheers filled the arena as Pomp and Circumstance began to play.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

CBS 42

40K+
Followers
9K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

"CBS 42 is dedicated to providing central Alabama with ""Local Coverage You Can Count On"" for local, traffic, severe weather, sports, and breaking news at https://www.cbs42.com/"

 https://www.cbs42.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy