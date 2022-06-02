Hidden electronic devices will be no match for the nose of Monroe County Sheriff's Office new K-9 deputy

MONROE (WWJ) - The Monroe County Sheriff's Office announced the addition of two new deputies on Thursday, one of which stands just over two feet tall, has floppy ears, is covered in fur and has a jet black nose that can sniff out cell phones, SD cards, hard drives and more.

Meet Deputy Stretch, an almost 1-year-old American Labrador Retriever, and his handler, Deputy James Liedel, the newest members of the MCSO K-9 Team.

Stretch, whose coat color is considered red in the canine world, is the third certified electronic detection dog in the state of Michigan with the others belonging to the Michigan State Police in Lansing. He is specifically trained to pick up the scents of sim cards, SD cards, flash drives, computers, tablets, hard drivers and cell phones.

"Electronic devices are a main source of information related to human trafficking investigations," the sheriff's office said. "Stretch will be used in a variety of law enforcement related activities including being a member of the Sheriff's Office VIPER Task force and utilized in all human trafficking investigations."

Monroe County Sheriff Troy Goodnough said a donation made from the Shielded Souls Law Enforcement Motorcycle Club provided the funds to purchase Stretch and paid for all his training at the Todd Jordan Academy in Indiana .

Members of the Shielded Souls recently met at the Sheriff’s Office for a meet, greet, and photograph with Stretch. Photo credit Monroe County Sheriff's Office

Stretch was sent to the 12-week-long school earlier this year and was joined by Deputy Liedel in the last two weeks for an intensive handler course; both were certified from Todd Jordan on May 27, 2022 and reported for duty at the MCSO.

"The Shielded Souls named Stretch after a distinguished fallen member of their club who was one of the driving forces behind the fundraising event to support the canine," the MCSO said.

"This electronic device canine would not have been a reality absent their significant donation."