New Orleans, LA

Saints OTA observations (June 2): Jarvis Landry makes debut, a RB flashes, more

By Jeff Nowak
 3 days ago

The second week of Saints OTAs featured another LSU star making his anticipated debut in black and gold.

First it was Tyrann Mathieu with Jarvis Landry absent. But in Week 2 it was Jarvis Landry getting on the field for the first time with Mathieu absent.

The 8-year NFL veteran wasted no time showing the skill-set that will quickly endear him to Saints fans, showing the precise and quick-hitting routes as well as open-field ability that the offense was sorely lacking in 2021. The play of the day came on a one-handed grab on an out-route from Jameis Winston, beating tight coverage on a simulated 3rd-and-3.

Landry kept running downfield chirping the whole way.

"He didn't miss a beat. He looks like he's ready to roll," Bobby Hebert said. "He made a one-handed catch and you can see the yards after the catch, that's one thing you're going to see out of Jarvis Landry."

It was the first sign of what the new-look Saints offense could be, even without star Michael Thomas yet on the field.

See the practice takeaways from Bobby Hebert, Mike Detillier and Kristian Garic in the player above.

THE ATTENDANCE

The notable absences:
- WR, Michael Thomas
- RB, Alvin Kamara
- RB, Mark Ingram
- S, PJ Williams
- S, CJ Gardner-Johnson
- S, Tyrann Mathieu
- CB, Marshon Lattimore
- CB, Bradley Roby
- TE, Taysom Hill
- LB, Demario Davis
- OL, James Hurst
- DE, Payton Turner
- DE, Marcus Davenport

But there were several players who got to work, including Landry, that missed the opening week. Those players include K Wil Lutz, S Marcus Maye (limited), DL/DT Kentavius Street, OL Andrus Peat and TE Adam Trautman.

OZIGBO'S GOT HANDS

Alvin Kamara and Mark Ingram were absent but obviously are guaranteed roles on this year's Saints roster. Dwayne Washington is also likely to return as a key special teams contributor.

But it stands to reason that there's at least one more roster spot that will be dedicated to running back this season, particularly when considering a potential suspension will be looming for Kamara. Whatever and whenever it ends up being, the Saints have to be prepared for it.

But who might that player be? Tony Jones Jr. is the returning option, and could very well earn the role. Abram Smith is a well-known UDFA signing out of Baylor and could bash his way into the equation.

But the most well-rounded option might just be the player that got snatched away from the Saints a few years ago. That's Devine Ozigbo, who was a UDFA signing in 2019 but was claimed off waivers by the Jaguars when he was cut. The Saints would've likely otherwise stashed him on the practice squad. Ozigbo returned in the 2021 season and ultimately re-signed in New Orleans this offseason. What stands out immediately is the hands, with Ozigbo making a handful of pretty catches downfield on wheel routes and other concepts. He doesn't catch like a running back. Yes, that's a compliment.

"He impressed me," Detillier said. "That little wheel route, he caught it twice."

Ozigbo is by no means a sure bet to make the roster -- none of these backs are. The Saints could opt to fill that role with a veteran signing, but those moves have been hit or miss (think Adrian Peterson). Regardless, Ozigbo's name should be kept in mind going forward.

JUWAN'S GOTTA JUMP

When Juwan Johnson was converted to tight end in the 2021 season he instantly became of the most intriguing players on the roster. That combination of speed and size can get a lot of good things done on the football field, but the results didn't follow beyond a handful of nice red zone plays.

It remains to be seen whether Johnson's role will be defined the same this season, but what is clear: He needs to use his size better. Twice in Thursday's practice he was targeted deep downfield, and simply didn't fight back to the ball. The first ball was the most troubling. Johnson drew a linebacker in coverage and seemed to ID the slightly underthrown ball, but instead of leaping he stayed on the ground and attempted to catch the ball in stride.

Instead of a competitive jump ball, it plunked harmlessly off of Kaden Elliss's back for an incompletion. A similar play happened later on with Isaiah Prior getting inside position and ripping away an interception.

To be a successful big-bodied WR in the NFL, you've got to win consistently in contested opportunities. You've got to use your body well to ward off defenders. You've got to, in short, be physical and attack the ball. Johnson didn't do that well this week, and he'll have to be better to make this roster.

A DAY FOR DEFENSE

Safety Bryce Thompson and LB Isiah Prior both came down with interceptions, and LB Kaden Elliss was stride-for-stride with Johnson down the sideline for a PBU.

It's not uncommon for the defense to be ahead of the offense early in the offseason, and that's definitely the case in OTAs despite a half-dozen key defensive contributors absent. There'll be plenty of time to get things hemmed up, though. The Saints are back on the field for the final set of OTAs next week, followed by a mandatory minicamp from June 14-16.

Ellis in particular stood out along with Andrew Dowell, two strong pieces in a stacked LB corps.

"[Ellis's] ability to drop back in coverage was impressive," Detillier said.

Lagniappe : A lot has been made of Jameis Winston's limp, and I can't state strongly enough how much of a non-issue that actually is at this point. The man is working back from a major knee injury, he's adjusting to a brace -- let's all relax. That said, the limp was less pronounced this week than it was even 7 days ago. That's a positive sign and an indicator that things are on the right track. He had a rough day in team drills, and it's clear he's still knocking the rust off a bit. But that's what these practices are for.

