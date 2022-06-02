New coffee shop opens in Cortland
CORTLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – There’s a new business in the heart of the City of Cortland.
Cortland Main Street Coffee has held a soft opening for the past few weeks.
Manager Mary Toepfer says so far, the business has had an overwhelming response.
They serve coffee, tea, lemonades and baked goods to-go at the storefront on Main Street.
Toepfer says owner Jeff Rinck always wanted to open a coffee shop and they’re excited to help revitalize downtown Cortland.
Toepfer says what sets them apart is consistency and service with a smile.
“We want people to feel loved we try to remember people’s names we try to ask them questions about their day and send them on their way not just with a quality cup of coffee but with a smile,” said Toepfer.
A ribbon-cutting is scheduled for 10 a.m. Monday. Cortland Main Street Coffee is open Monday through Saturday from 7 a.m. to noon.
A ribbon-cutting is scheduled for 10 a.m. Monday. Cortland Main Street Coffee is open Monday through Saturday from 7 a.m. to noon.

The coffee shop also plans to do a "Cup of Luv" day on the first of every month starting in July. One dollar of every order that day will be donated to a local charity.
