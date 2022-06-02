California man arrested and charged for allegedly groping two women during flight

LOS ANGELES (KNX) – A California man was arrested and charged after he allegedly groped two women during a red eye flight from Los Angeles to Boston.

Federal officials say Jairaj Singh Dhillon, 42, of Modesto, was arrested Wednesday at Boston Logan International Airport. Officials with the U.S. Department of Justice said Dhillon “ engaged in unwanted sexual contact” with two women who were sitting next to him on the plane.

One woman said Dhillon, who was in the aisle seat next to her, touched her thigh and groin area while she was tending to her infant. Officials said she allegedly said aloud, “this man just groped.”

The other woman, who was in the aisle seat opposite Dhillon, said Dhillon “groped her butt and groin” while she stood in the aisle.

“Flight crew then intervened and moved Dhillon to another part of the plane for the duration of the flight,” officials said in a news release .

U.S. District Court Magistrate Judge Judith G. Dein charged Dhillon with two counts of abusive sexual contact while in the special aircraft jurisdiction of the United States.

Dhillon faces up to three years in prison with a $250,000 fine.

A detention hearing for him will be held on Thursday.

