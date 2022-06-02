Bristol bows out in regional semifinals
GATES MILLS, Ohio (WKBN) – Tiffin Calvert topped Bristol 5-3 in the Division IV Baseball Regional Semifinals at Gilmour Academy on Thursday afternoon.
Down 1-0, Hayden Mahan got the Panthers on the board with an RBI single, which tied the game at one.
But Calvert answered back in the third inning. Garrett Spaun hit a two-run home run. Max Paul added an RBI single to increase the lead to 4-1.
Calvert improves to 17-12 on the season and advances to face the winner of Warren JFK/Hillsdale in the Division IV Regional Final on Friday at 5 p.m. at Gilmour Academy.
Bristol’s season comes to an end with a record of 13-14.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
