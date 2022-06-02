ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gates Mills, OH

Bristol bows out in regional semifinals

By Ryan Allison
WKBN
WKBN
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Adr35_0fydmWJX00

GATES MILLS, Ohio (WKBN) – Tiffin Calvert topped Bristol 5-3 in the Division IV Baseball Regional Semifinals at Gilmour Academy on Thursday afternoon.

Down 1-0, Hayden Mahan got the Panthers on the board with an RBI single, which tied the game at one.

But Calvert answered back in the third inning. Garrett Spaun hit a two-run home run. Max Paul added an RBI single to increase the lead to 4-1.

Calvert improves to 17-12 on the season and advances to face the winner of Warren JFK/Hillsdale in the Division IV Regional Final on Friday at 5 p.m. at Gilmour Academy.

Bristol’s season comes to an end with a record of 13-14.

