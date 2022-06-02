ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hopewell, VA

Wife of Man Killed in Officer-Involved Shooting Found Dead

Newsradio WRVA
 3 days ago

Prince George, Va. (Newsradiowrva.com) - Pennsylvania State Police confirm the wife of a man killed by Hopewell law enforcement Wednesday was found dead in a wooded area near the couple's home. Kyline Avey had been shot multiple times. She was discovered as officers went to the home to inform her of Derrick Avey's death.

Derrick Avey was shot and killed, according to State Police, after a short pursuit that began with a Hopewell Sheriff's Deputy. State Police say law enforcement on scene told them Avey, of Newburg, Pa., pointed a gun at them at the end of the pursuit. The pursuit ended and the shooting occurred at the intersection of Temple Avenue and River Road in Prince George. By that point, Hopewell Police and an ATF agent were also involved.

Pennsylvania State Police are investigating the wife's death. Virginia State Police are investigating the officer-involved shooting.

