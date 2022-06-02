In-Depth with Jerry Greene: Sheriff discusses COVID’s impact on jail, looks ahead

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – As First News examines the problem of gun violence, we found the number of jail inmates dropped significantly during the peak of COVID.

But now, law enforcement leaders worry about what this summer will bring.



WKBN Community Affairs Director Dee Crawford takes us in-depth with Mahoning County Sheriff Jerry Greene, who discussed COVID’s impact on the jail.

“Well, what we saw during COVID, and if you looked at the numbers, the numbers are significantly different from 2019 and then 2020 and 2021. There was a significant drop in numbers,” he said. “That had a lot to do with the criminal justice system as a whole. We weren’t quite sure at the time what we were dealing with early on with COVID.”

“Many of the courts had shut down. Some of the courthouses were shut down altogether, and until we got a better understanding and a better handle on how to deal with that, it certainly affected the numbers of law enforcement officers out in the community making an arrest. And many times, instead of them arresting someone, them coming down to the Mahoning County Jail, booking those individuals, and then either being kept there or released, they would just get a summons from that officer before even entering the courthouse itself,” Greene added.

Greene said the pandemic even affected classification inside the jail. Wednesday’s interview took a look at the different pods inside the jail. In Thursday’s In-Depth segment, Greene said inmates had to go into quarantine pods during the pandemic before they were placed into their separate pods.

“And once they were fine physically, then we could distribute those individuals for wherever they needed to go based on their classification. But COVID certainly has had an impact. You know, the future remains to be seen. But we also know that the cases are going down. Hopefully, we’re not going to have any additional flare-ups, and then you’ll see those numbers start going back to normal again,” he said.

Greene anticipates the jail getting more crowded soon, as crime tends to increase in the warm summer months.

Dee also talked with the sheriff about the department’s role in anti-violence initiatives. Tune into First News at 5 p.m. Friday to see that interview, or see that interview later at WKBN.com.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.