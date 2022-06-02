ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brookfield Township, OH

Summer on the Green kicks off in Brookfield Township

By Nadine Grimley
WKBN
WKBN
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uzqMN_0fydkx1S00

BROOKFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN) — Brookfield Township is getting ready for its three Summer on the Green events.

The fun kicks off Saturday with a Craft and Vendor Fair where 12 different vendors selling items from children’s clothing, to cat trees, and afghan blankets will be set up on the green in the center of Brookfield.

Mahoning Co. commissioners call for community teamwork to reduce crime

The show runs from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The next fair is scheduled for July 23.

Vendors wishing to participate in that fair need to register with the township by July 18.

“We’re really excited because you know there’s plenty of room. It’s a center location. There’s plenty to be able to be used for and this will hopefully draw more people here,” said Brookfield Township Office Coordinator Tabatha Dickson.

Summer on the Green will round out the season on Sept. 3 during the Tour Route 7 60-mile yard sale. It’ll be the second time the township participates in the Labor Day weekend of garage sales that span from Hubbard to Conneaut.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.

Comments / 0

Related
visitfairfieldcounty.org

9 of the Best Antique Stores in Ohio

If you like the thrill of scavenger hunts or escape rooms, then you may not be the type to automatically rush into an IKEA when it’s home decorating time. Antiquing is more than just shopping; it’s an experience. And with all the antique stores in Ohio, you just know there are always some great finds around the corner. With that in mind, here are a few of our favorite general and/or niche antique shops in Ohio.
OHIO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Green, OH
Local
Ohio Government
Green, OH
Sports
Local
Ohio Society
Local
Ohio Sports
Green, OH
Society
City
Conneaut, OH
Brookfield Township, OH
Government
State
Ohio State
City
Brookfield Township, OH
City
Hubbard, OH
Green, OH
Government
Brookfield Township, OH
Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Labor Day Weekend#Craft And Vendor Fair#Afghan#Mahoning Co#Nexstar Media Inc
Polarbear

Democratic governor nominee Nan Whaley: An estimated 7.4 million Ohioans to receive $350 checks if she is elected

Ohio Democratic gubernatorial candidate Nan Whaley announced her plan to offset steep prices for fuel and raging inflation, by providing Ohio families with an inflation rebate of $350. The current plan would send $350 to residents earning less than $80,000 annually and $750 to couples making making $160,000 or less a year. More than 7.4 million Ohio residents stand to benefit from this proposal, if enacted.
OHIO STATE
SCDNReports

Small Ohio Town- Big Murder Mystery Leaves 2 Dead

Small Ohio Town- Big Murder Mystery Leaves 2 DeadSCDN Graphics Department. Several people in a small, rural community in Ohio were shaken up by flashing lights and emergency vehicles this weekend and two people were found dead from gunshot wounds. Deputy sheriffs from Ohio arrived on the scene just before midnight on Friday in the 300 block of Idlebrook Place.
OHIO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Sports
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Cats
WKBN

Ohio superintendent resigns less than 1 month on the job

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The leader of Ohio’s Department of Education resigned Friday from his position less than a month after taking it, according to the state board of education president. State Superintendent Stephen Dackin took the position May 10 and previously served as superintendent at Columbus State Community College and Reynoldsburg City Schools. Gov. […]
OHIO STATE
cwcolumbus.com

Some counties in Ohio starting to require mask mandates

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Some counties in Ohio are now starting to re-implement mask mandates as transmission rates start to increase. "So, I am just cautious when I go into stores or go to larger events, I usually wear my mask," Megan Luna said. Megan Luna is now putting...
DELAWARE COUNTY, OH
WHEC TV-10

Consumer Alert: A Rochester gas station owner is refusing to lower his prices despite the law requiring it

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — Friday, June 3rd was day three of New York's gas tax holiday, and we've been tracking the prices in six cities and towns across our area. I expected some small differences from station to station in how much their prices dropped. After all, gas prices have been volatile, and a roller coaster in wholesale pricing will ultimately affect what we pay at that pump. But I didn't expect any station owner choose not to drop his prices at all. One owner told me he's not budging.
ROCHESTER, NY
WKBN

WKBN

33K+
Followers
18K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

WKBN.com - Local news, weather and sports in Youngstown, Ohio.

 https://WKBN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy