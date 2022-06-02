No injuries reported in train derailment near Pocatello

A fugitive was arrested Saturday afternoon following a lengthy high-speed chase that began on Pocatello's north side and ended near McCammon.
Pocatello police spotted the adult male fugitive driving a Ford pickup truck on the North Main Street Extension near Garrett Way around 3 p.m. and attempted to pull him over but he accelerated toward the downtown, authorities said.
Pocatello police said they continued pursuing the fugitive through downtown Pocatello...
IDAHO FALLS — Just before 4 p.m. on Thursday, June 2, the Idaho Falls Fire Department and Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to Jennifer Lane and Kathleen Street in Bonneville County for a report of a vehicle fire.
An engine, the ladder truck, battalion chief, and a couple of water tenders responded. On arrival, firefighters noted fire in a large pile of hay and rubbish, as well as in the engine compartment and cab of a pickup truck. There were several outbuildings nearby, none...
Over the last several months the Pocatello Police Department has noticed an increase in vandalism at Ross Park. The recent graffiti activity has been found at both Upper and Lower Ross Park.
The Pocatello Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying the person or persons responsible for the graffiti at Ross Park. If a person recognizes the tagging or knows the person responsible please contact Officer Eric Bills with the Pocatello Police Department Detective Unit at 208-234-6121.
POCATELLO — A GoFundMe has been set up to help the family of a man who fell from a tree near Idaho State University on Tuesday and died later that evening.
Darin Williams, 35, of Pocatello died shortly before 8 p.m. Tuesday following the 1:30 p.m. incident that occurred on the 400 block of South Sixth Avenue while Williams was up in a tree using a chainsaw to cut down branches.
...
POCATELLO — A 30-year-old local man was arrested Thursday and faces numerous felony charges during a high-speed pursuit in which he almost struck an officer and ended with police executing a PIT maneuver, authorities said.
Ryan Daniel Reyes, of Chubbuck, faces two counts of aggravated battery, eluding police and possession of a controlled substance fentanyl with the intent to deliver, following the incident, which began to unfold around 2:45 p.m. Thursday, according to police and court records the Idaho State Journal obtained Friday.
...
All Brandon Burns remembers is his phone ringing. It was the middle of the night, around 3:30 a.m., when he got a call from police. His brother, Bryan Burns, had been found dead.
Later that day, Carmela Berry, their mother, got the same call.
On Nov. 11, 2017, the news began to wash over the family like a tidal wave: Bryan was gone. He was killed in the early hours...
BURLEY — On the ground where a farming family plowed the soil for years, members of that family helped break ground for a new temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
“This is a dream come true. My mother loved the temple,” said Barbara West, one of five daughters and four sons who grew up hoeing and thinning beans on this same property years ago.
She pointed...
Barbara Powell Jean Powell Barbara Jean Powell passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on Monday, February 21, 2022 at Grace Assisted Living Center in Chubbuck, Idaho. She was born March 10, 1935 to John and Elizabeth Amis in Denver, Colorado. Barbara had one brother, Robert Amis. Barbara attended schools in Denver, completing her education from South High School in Denver, Colorado in 1951. On June 15, 1951, she married the love of her life, Carl C. Powell in Denver, Colorado. They were blessed with three children: John, Bill, and Debbie. In 1960 they moved to Pocatello, Idaho, the place they called home for 63 years. Barbara received her Nursing degree form St. Luke's Hospital School of Practical Nursing in February 1960. She began her career at Bannock Memorial Hospital in April 1965 working in pediatrics, nursery, and NICU. Barbara retired after 30 plus years form BMH to spend more time traveling, golfing, cruising, shopping, and building homes and cabins with Carl. Her favorite pastime was shopping with her daughter Debbie and granddaughters Kim, Kris, and Tracy. She is survived by her three children: John (Lucy) Powell of Coeur d'Alene, Idaho, Bill (Teresa) Powell, Nampa, Idaho, and Debbie (Dan) Wagner of Chubbuck, Idaho. Her five grandchildren: Tracy (Jim) Mance, Kim (Rick) Stouse, Kris (Nathan) Diekemper, Sara (Jeremy) Hiestand, Cody (Chrissy) Powell and her 7 great-grandchildren: Sierra, Kai, Brayden, Conner, Keegan, Karsen, and Quinn. Barbara was preceded in death by her husband Carl Powell, both parents and one brother. As her Barbara's wishes, she has been cremated. There will be a Memorial Service on Saturday June 11, 2022 beginning at 1:00 p.m. in the Grace Lutheran Church, 1350 Baldy Ave., Pocatello; a graveside will follow at 3:00 p.m. at Mountain View Cemetery. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family online at www.wilksfuneralhome.com.
IDAHO FALLS — An Idaho Falls man who was arrested in January for shooting a woman twice is now accused of trying to convince her to leave the state.
According to a probable cause affidavit, Christopher Kerins, 42, called his mother from jail on Feb 3 and told her to tell the victim to “go to North Carolina and just heal a while.”
Kerins was arrested after he reportedly shot...
After the school shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, that killed 19 children and two teachers May 24, many people in the U.S. were reminded of the threat that students and teachers face as the list of mass school shootings in the U.S. continues to grow.
Many schools in Idaho regularly prepare for an active shooter event.
Jefferson School District 251 Superintendent Chad Martin said his district and...
Arntzen Murlaine Arntzen Murlaine (Mimi) Arntzen, our dear mother, passed away on May 26, 2022, in Pocatello, Idaho with family by her side. She was born in 1934 in Willmar, Minnesota and moved to Colorado Springs with her husband (the late Randy Arntzen) and her 2 children in 1965. She is survived by her daughter, Renae Salazar (Gary) and her son, Regan Arntzen (Sue), 2 granddaughters and 4 great-grandchildren. Mimi worked for Mountain Bell/AT&T for 35 years. She was a member of 1st Presbyterian Church where she served as a deacon. She joyfully volunteered for many years in their Get Set program and was a long-term member of the Pathfinder Sunday School class. She attended Bible Study Fellowship for many years. Mimi loved her church, playing tennis and hiking, but her greatest joy was her family. At her request, cremation has taken place and no public services will be held. Arrangements are under the direction of the Cornelison Funeral Home, 431 N. 15th Ave., Pocatello. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.cornelisonfh.com 208-232-0542.
I have ignored the repeated attacks on the city and its employees by City Council members Bray, Ortega and Stevens for the past several months, but last Sunday’s diatribes crossed the line. It is time for those of us trying very hard to build a better future for Pocatello and its residents to speak up and tell our side of the story.
Rodeo and live music are headlining this week at the Bannock County Event Center, and it’s sure to be a fun time!. The Event Center, located at 10588 Fairgrounds Drive in Pocatello, comprises the Portneuf Wellness Complex, Portneuf Health Trust Amphitheatre, indoor arena, grandstands, soccer fields, and RV park. Often referred to as the Bannock County Fairgrounds, this complex can host a wide variety of events.
If you have never “dunked a worm” or “wet a fly," you don’t know what you are missing. And here is your chance to find out. June 11 is Free Fishing Day in Idaho, which means anyone can fish without a license on any of Idaho’s waters open to fishing.
POCATELLO — Naomi Wilde, a longtime resident of East Idaho, is celebrating her 107th birthday on Monday, June 6.
Her son, Dean Wilde, explained that Naomi will be celebrating by riding a camel at Grace Assisted Living.
"When she turned 104, someone asked her what she wanted, and she said she wanted to ride an elephant," he said. "This year, she was asked the same thing, and she said, 'how...
POCATELLO — Idaho State University assistant football coach DaVonte' Neal has been charged with felony first-degree murder in Arizona and the school intends to terminate his contract.
Neal has been charged with one count of first-degree murder, a class one felony, according to a copy of Neal's indictment obtained by the Idaho State Journal Thursday evening. He also faces one count of drive by shooting, a class two felony, and one count of discharging a firearm at a structure, a class three felony.
...
• Cue & Brews, 259 E. Center St. in Pocatello, hosts free pool games on Sundays from 1 p.m. until close. • Goody’s, 905 S. Fifth Ave. in Pocatello, will host DJ trivia at 6:30 p.m. today. • The Party Barn, inside Westwood Mall in Pocatello, will host a...
There are three categories of outdoor fun: type one, type two and type three. Type one fun requires only a little effort. Mostly just show up and enjoy yourself. Type two fun involves much more effort, some sweating, a few bumps and bruises and maybe a few moments of terror before the activity is over, but when you look back on it, you remember the whole outing as a worthy, memorable adventure. Type three “fun” can be good old-fashioned misery, physical and mental pain, seriously wondering if you will survive and often a visit afterward to the emergency room.
POCATELLO — Two more acts have been announced to perform at the Portneuf Health Trust Amphitheatre this month.
The Idaho Summer Concert Series, which brings nine classic rock, alternative rock, hip-hop and other artists to both Boise and Pocatello, is hosting tribute acts Nirvanish and The Faux Fighters in Pocatello on June 10.
Nirvanish is a tribute to Nirvana that strives to replicate the audio integrity of Nirvana's recorded work...
Matt Stucki remembers the play like it was his wedding day. He drove by his defender, slithered into the lane and got ready to flip a layup off the glass. Except Stucki was a 6-foot-5 Idaho State guard. The rotating defender was a 6-foot-10 Kansas State center. So Stucki’s shot ended up in the crowd.
Here’s the line that Stucki loves delivering: “I was on the Top 10.”
That’s Stucki’s...
