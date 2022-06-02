No injuries reported in train derailment near Pocatello

Barbara Powell Jean Powell Barbara Jean Powell passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on Monday, February 21, 2022 at Grace Assisted Living Center in Chubbuck, Idaho. She was born March 10, 1935 to John and Elizabeth Amis in Denver, Colorado. Barbara had one brother, Robert Amis. Barbara attended schools in Denver, completing her education from South High School in Denver, Colorado in 1951. On June 15, 1951, she married the love of her life, Carl C. Powell in Denver, Colorado. They were blessed with three children: John, Bill, and Debbie. In 1960 they moved to Pocatello, Idaho, the place they called home for 63 years. Barbara received her Nursing degree form St. Luke's Hospital School of Practical Nursing in February 1960. She began her career at Bannock Memorial Hospital in April 1965 working in pediatrics, nursery, and NICU. Barbara retired after 30 plus years form BMH to spend more time traveling, golfing, cruising, shopping, and building homes and cabins with Carl. Her favorite pastime was shopping with her daughter Debbie and granddaughters Kim, Kris, and Tracy. She is survived by her three children: John (Lucy) Powell of Coeur d'Alene, Idaho, Bill (Teresa) Powell, Nampa, Idaho, and Debbie (Dan) Wagner of Chubbuck, Idaho. Her five grandchildren: Tracy (Jim) Mance, Kim (Rick) Stouse, Kris (Nathan) Diekemper, Sara (Jeremy) Hiestand, Cody (Chrissy) Powell and her 7 great-grandchildren: Sierra, Kai, Brayden, Conner, Keegan, Karsen, and Quinn. Barbara was preceded in death by her husband Carl Powell, both parents and one brother. As her Barbara's wishes, she has been cremated. There will be a Memorial Service on Saturday June 11, 2022 beginning at 1:00 p.m. in the Grace Lutheran Church, 1350 Baldy Ave., Pocatello; a graveside will follow at 3:00 p.m. at Mountain View Cemetery. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family online at www.wilksfuneralhome.com.

CHUBBUCK, ID ・ 19 HOURS AGO