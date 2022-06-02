Portion of Old Lufkin Road closed in Nacogdoches

UPDATE (4:57 p.m.) — Old Lufkin Road in Nacogdoches is now reopened.

_______________

NACOGDOCHES, Texas ( KETK ) — Old Lufkin Road in Nacogdoches from South Frank Street to Highway 59 South is closed for repairs due to a contractor hitting a water line.

Repairs are expected to take approximately 4-6 hours.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KETK.com | FOX51.com.