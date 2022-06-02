Portion of Old Lufkin Road closed in Nacogdoches
UPDATE (4:57 p.m.) — Old Lufkin Road in Nacogdoches is now reopened.
NACOGDOCHES, Texas ( KETK ) — Old Lufkin Road in Nacogdoches from South Frank Street to Highway 59 South is closed for repairs due to a contractor hitting a water line.11-foot alligator removed from East Texas lake on Memorial Day
Repairs are expected to take approximately 4-6 hours.
