Nacogdoches, TX

Portion of Old Lufkin Road closed in Nacogdoches

By Sage Sowels
KETK / FOX51 News
 3 days ago

UPDATE (4:57 p.m.) — Old Lufkin Road in Nacogdoches is now reopened.

NACOGDOCHES, Texas ( KETK ) — Old Lufkin Road in Nacogdoches from South Frank Street to Highway 59 South is closed for repairs due to a contractor hitting a water line.

11-foot alligator removed from East Texas lake on Memorial Day

Repairs are expected to take approximately 4-6 hours.

KETK / FOX51 News

