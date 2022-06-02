ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Datadog finds serverless computing is going mainstream

By Ron Miller
Cover picture for the articleThe company found in a 2020 report that while some customers were using Lambda, Amazon’s function as a service (FaaS), the other clouds lagged behind. This year’s report showed that Datadog users were using serverless tech across all three clouds, with Amazon leading the way with over 70% and Microsoft and...

GOBankingRates

7 Remote Jobs Gen Z Will Love

Older members of Gen Z have recently entered the workforce or will be entering the workforce for the first time, and what they look for in a job may not be the same as previous generations. According...
Phys.org

Using advanced microscopy to nanoengineer new materials for computing and electronics

Researchers at Oak Ridge National Laboratory and Korea's Sungkyunkwan University are using advanced microscopy to nanoengineer promising materials for computing and electronics in a beyond-Moore era. Historically, computers have become faster and more powerful by Moore's Law, an observation that technology advances as transistor sizes shrink. Today's nanometer-scale transistors are...
TechCrunch

As the downturn hits crypto, a key startup investment source may slow

Now, halfway through 2022, we’ve seen a bracing reversion to the mean. Most startup sectors appear to be busier digesting last year’s excesses than attacking the future, while geographic startup investing trends have reversed. Even more, the pendulum of relative power has swung back toward venture capitalists away from founders, startup prices are falling, and some ideas that ruled the roost in 2021 are in disarray.
Sourcing Journal

Walmart Dives Deeper Into Drone Delivery

Click here to read the full article. Growth of the DroneUp delivery hubs is another notch in the company’s efforts to expand its business-to-business offerings. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off, $15 a Month and SJ Test 1 members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalMalls Prove Another Hub in Amazon's Expanding Logistics NetworkFamous Footwear Owner Has $100 Million of Inventory Stuck in TransitRetail Tech: Klarna Cuts 10% of Workforce, Walmart Commits to RFID, GreyOrange Raises $110 MillionBest of Sourcing JournalDTC Explainer: Everything You Need to Know about Direct-to-ConsumerTariffs and Their Place in the American EconomyThe AEPC: Learning More About India’s Apparel Export Promotion Council
TechCrunch

Elon Musk orders hiring freeze, warns of job cuts at Tesla in latest leaked email

Tesla shares fell 8.5% following the Reuters report. An additional email sent Friday to all employees, clarified his comments to executives, stating that the headcount reduction would be for salaried workers. He added that the job cuts would not apply to people building cars, battery packs or solar. Musk also said headcount would increase in those areas.
TechCrunch

Dave Clark, the longtime head of Amazon’s consumer division, departs

“[W]e still have more work in front of us to get to where we ultimately want to be in our consumer business. To that end, we’re trying to be thoughtful in our plans for Dave’s succession and any changes we make. I expect to be ready with an update for you over the next few weeks,” Jassy wrote in the note, which was shared on the public About Amazon blog this morning. “While change is never easy, I’m optimistic about the plan that the consumer team has built and have confidence that if we stay focused on executing it, we’ll deliver the right experiences for customers and results for the business.”
Fast Company

Here’s what Big Tech companies paid their average worker last year

The Wall Street Journal has compiled an interesting dataset that reveals what the median average salary of workers at most S&P 500 companies was for 2021. The figures ranged from almost $300,000 per year to a low of $7,400. Unsurprisingly, Big Tech companies were among those who paid workers the...
TechCrunch

Daily Crunch: Tesla shares drop after leaked CEO email reveals hiring freeze, plans to cut 10% of staff

Happy Fri-yay the 3rd of June 2022. Or, as this cursed pandemic is still doing its thing, perhaps it’s March 824, 2020, who knows. Whatever is happening in your world, we hope that you are experiencing peace and that you know the source of peace. Can you tell we’ve been reading some hippie literature recently? Those folks do seem pretty peaceful — maybe they’re onto something. Happy weekend and catch you on the flip side! — Haje and Christine.
freightwaves.com

Chick-fil-A pilots autonomous robot delivery with Refraction AI

As drone delivery takes flight in the suburbs, a different kind of compact, driverless vehicle is making inroads in cities. Ground-based robot delivery companies are transforming the urban final mile by using every part of the road to make deliveries. Sidewalks, bike lanes, margins, you name it — autonomous robots from Starship Technologies, Nuro, Kiwibots and others are smart enough to take deliveries anywhere. And they’re being deployed by brands like Safeway, Dominos and merchants using delivery platforms such as Uber Eats (NYSE: UBER) and FedEx (NYSE: FDX).
TechCrunch

This is not (just) another roundup of tech layoffs

This week, we’ll continue our round-up of layoffs in tech, but we’re not stopping there; we extracted a few common themes from the workforce reductions, especially focusing on nuances that may be lost from headlines. To start, here are the companies leveraging layoffs this week:. Carbon Health laid...
Reuters

Wall Street ends sharply higher, led by Tesla and Nvidia

June 2 (Reuters) - Wall Street ended sharply higher on Thursday, led by Tesla, Nvidia and other megacap growth stocks in a choppy session ahead of a key jobs report due on Friday. Tesla (TSLA.O), Nvidia (NVDA.O) and Meta Platforms (FB.O) each rose more than 4%, fueling gains in the...
TechCrunch

Nuance? In this startup market?

From black swan memos and heart-to-hearts to not-so-subtle emails asking for on-the-record confirmations that your startup does, indeed, have revenue, investors have a lot to say about the downturn. Yet, it’s a quieter and more realistic truth that has landed my attention as of late: For diverse founders, the downturn...
marketplace.org

With workers scarce, some industries are turning to robots

With the ongoing labor shortage, more employers have been turning to automation. According to the Association for Advancing Automation, U.S. companies’ orders for workplace robots have been on the rise during the pandemic. They were up 40% in the first quarter of 2022 compared to the same time last year.
Polygon

Chinese military secrets leaked on a video game forum

A fan of the video game War Thunder, the free-to-play vehicle combat simulator, has leaked classified Chinese military documents on the game’s online forum. According to defense analysts, while the details of the anti-tank weapon in question were previously known, this is the first time that authenticating documentation has been seen outside of China. How do we know the documents are authentic? Well, they’re pictured next to the weapon itself.
Motley Fool

Down 83%, Is Wayfair Stock Undervalued?

The stock has fallen 83% from its all-time high over slowing revenue growth. Wayfair is a leading online brand and has significant growth potential over the long term. It has a sophisticated delivery network that can beat competitors and attract thousands of suppliers. You’re reading a free article with opinions...
