RACINE, Wis. (1010 WINS) -- An active shooter fired into the crowd at a funeral in Racine, Wisconsin on Thursday.

The Racine Police Department asked the public to avoid Graceland Cemetery due to a “critical incident.”

Local news sources like the Journal Times and SNBC 13 reported that police said an active shooter hit multiple people at the funeral.

This is a breaking story. Check back later for updates.