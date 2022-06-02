ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Nestor Cortes makes Yankees history with latest dominant outing

By Ryan Chichester
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34jGJF_0fydjVT100

Another day, another gem for Nestor Cortes Jr.

After tossing seven shutout innings against Taylor Ward, Shohei Ohtani, Mike Trout and the Angels lineup, the former 36 th round pick accomplished something no Yankee pitcher had ever done before.

Per Katie Sharp, Cortes is now the only pitcher in franchise history to log over 65 strikeouts and hold an ERA of 1.50 or lower through his first 10 starts of the season. With his masterpiece on Wednesday, Cortes’ ERA is now exactly 1.50, his FIP is 2.49, and he is making a strong case to be starting the All-Star Game in July.

It is the continuation of a dramatic rise to stardom, after Cortes was released and brought back as a starter, only to show promise last year before taking a miraculous leap forward this season, leading a Yankee rotation that includes Gerrit Cole.

Yankee starters have the second best ERA in the major leagues, and Cortes is a big reason for that.

New York City, NY
ABOUT

All the latest sports news from NYC, including the Yankees, Mets, Giants, Knicks and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/wfan

