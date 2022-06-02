Longview Fire Department saves 2 from residential fire
LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – Two people were saved after a fire broke out at a residence in Longview.
On Wednesday at around 6:40 p.m., the Longview Fire Department responded to 214 April Court for a reported structure fire.Mesquite Heat fire 93% contained, forest service returns to base
Fire department crews arrived and found fire coming from the front of the structure. Firefighters were able to make entry into the duplex and extinguish the fire in about 10 minutes.
Officials said the cause of the fire was under investigation but was believed to have started in the area of the kitchen/laundry room.
The Longview Fire Department said there were no reported injuries and the two occupants are currently being assisted by the American Red Cross.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KETK.com | FOX51.com.
Comments / 0