Longview Fire Department saves 2 from residential fire

By Danica Sauter
 3 days ago

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – Two people were saved after a fire broke out at a residence in Longview.

On Wednesday at around 6:40 p.m., the Longview Fire Department responded to 214 April Court for a reported structure fire.

Fire department crews arrived and found fire coming from the front of the structure. Firefighters were able to make entry into the duplex and extinguish the fire in about 10 minutes.

Officials said the cause of the fire was under investigation but was believed to have started in the area of the kitchen/laundry room.

The Longview Fire Department said there were no reported injuries and the two occupants are currently being assisted by the American Red Cross.

