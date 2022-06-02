ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Go-broke dates pushed back for Social Security, Medicare

By FATIMA HUSSEIN and TOM MURPHY Associated Press
WPRI 12 News
WPRI 12 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yVqli_0fydj1Ji00

WASHINGTON (AP) — A stronger than expected economic recovery from the pandemic has pushed back the go-broke dates for Social Security and Medicare, but officials warn that the current economic turbulence is putting additional pressures on the bedrock retirement programs.

The annual Social Security and Medicare trustees report released Thursday says Social Security’s trust fund will be unable to pay full benefits in 2035, instead of last year’s estimate of 2034. The year before that it estimated an exhaustion date of 2035.

The projected depletion date for Medicare’s trust fund for inpatient hospital care moved back two years to 2028 from last year’s forecast of 2026.

“Economic recovery from the 2020 recession has been stronger and faster than assumed in last year’s reports, with positive effects on the projected actuarial status of the trust funds in these reports,” the report states.

Forecasters said in the report released Thursday that the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic will have no net effect on their long-range projections. But they also noted that assumptions for their latest report were made in February, which was before cases began climbing again nationally and inflation jumped.

Social Security pays benefits to more than 65 million Americans, mainly retirees as well as disabled people and survivors of deceased workers. Medicare covers roughly 64 million older and disabled people.

Income for Medicare’s hospital insurance fund is projected to be higher than estimates from last year because the number of covered workers who help fund it and their average wages are both expected to be higher.

A main source of financing is payroll taxes on earnings paid by employees and employers. About 183 million people paid those taxes in 2021.

The impact of the economic recovery on the trust funds has been resoundingly positive, which was was stronger and faster than expected, a Treasury official said Thursday on the condition of anonymity during a call with reporters.

The trustees of Social Security and Medicare include the secretaries of Treasury, Health and Human Services, and Labor, as well as the Social Security commissioner. They are supposed to be joined by two “public trustees,” but those positions are currently vacant.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WPRI.com.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
WPRI 12 News

Another fire investigation underway at horse farm

NORTH SMITHFIELD, R.I. (WPRI) — Officials in North Smithfield are investigating a fire that happened early Saturday morning. Just before 2 a.m., police, along with the fire department were called to the Phoenix Rising Horse Farm on Pound Hill Road for a structure fire. A one story wooden warehouse was destroyed and no one was […]
NORTH SMITHFIELD, RI
WPRI 12 News

House panel advances gun bill after recent mass shootings

A House panel advanced legislation Thursday that would raise the age limit for purchasing a semi-automatic rifle from 18 to 21 as Democrats moved quickly to put their stamp on gun legislation in response to mass shootings in Texas and New York by assailants who used such weapons to kill 31 people, including 19 children.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economic Recovery#Medicare#Ap#Americans
SFGate

Current Mortgage Rates Drop for Third Week in a Row

The average rate on a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage ticked down to 5.09% this week, according to Freddie Mac. Although modest, today’s 0.01 percentage point decrease marks the third straight week of declines. The downward trend could provide some relief to homebuyers, who have watched mortgage rates increase from 3.22%...
SHOPPING
WPRI 12 News

Cranston police seeking information on bank robbery suspect

CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — Police are seeking the public’s help identifying the suspect in a bank robbery on Saturday morning. It happened around 8:40 a.m. at the Washington Trust Branch on Reservoir Avenue. Police say the suspect, who was caught on surveillance video, demanded money from a teller and fled with an undisclosed amount of […]
CRANSTON, RI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Social Security
NewsBreak
Economy
WPRI 12 News

Onlookers urged police to charge into Texas school

Frustrated onlookers urged police officers to charge into the Texas elementary school where a gunman's rampage killed 19 children and two teachers, witnesses said Wednesday, as investigators worked to track the massacre that lasted upwards of 40 minutes and ended when the 18-year-old shooter was killed by a Border Patrol team.
UVALDE, TX
WPRI 12 News

WPRI 12 News

12K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WPRI 12 News on WPRI.com is news, weather and sports coverage you can count on for Rhode Island and southeastern Massachusetts.

 https://wpri.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy