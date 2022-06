LeBron James’ eventful off-season continues as he was in Los Angeles for the premiere of the movie ‘Hustle’ . King James and his company Springhill that he created with Maverick Carter, co-produced the film along with Adam Sandler who stars in it. The film follows the life of Stanley Sugerman (Adam Sandler), a washed-up scout who discovers Bo Cruz (Juancho Hernangómez) a terrific streetball player in Europe, and their fight to prove they have it in them to make it to the NBA.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO