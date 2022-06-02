ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eddystone, PA

Student Charged After Bringing BB Gun To Eddystone Elementary School

By Nicole Acosta
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Cki7S_0fydip2400

A child was charged Thursday, June 2, after they showed up to a Delaware County elementary school with a BB gun, authorities said.

At the start of the school day, police were called to Eddystone Elementary School, where they confiscated the BB gun and identified the student accused of bringing it in, Eddystone police said.

Police said the unidentified student was "charged accordingly," but did not specify those charges.

No injuries were reported.

"This incident is a serious matter, and we will continue working hand and hand with school officials for maximum safety," police said in a Facebook statement.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Philly

Employees Named In Threating Email To Williamstown High School Principal Work In Another School District, Authorities Say

WILLIAMSTOWN, N.J. (CBS) — Monroe Township police are now saying the specific employees mentioned in a violent threat to the Williamstown High School principal do not work in the school district. The employees mentioned are believed to work in a neighboring school district. It’s unclear which district at this time, but nearby in Winslow Township, the high school went into lockdown earlier Friday afternoon. The FBI joined local authorities in looking for the person responsible for sending the threat on Friday morning, but officials say the threat likely came from out of state. While no students or staff were injured, Monroe Township...
WILLIAMSTOWN, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
Delaware County, PA
Crime & Safety
County
Delaware County, PA
State
Delaware State
City
Eddystone, PA
Daily Voice

Amber Alert Issued In Toddler's PA Abduction

An Amber Alert has been issued following the abduction of a 2-year-old girl out of York County Sunday, June 5, authorities said. Mya Campbell was abducted by Maria McKenzie, 27, out of Springettsbury Township, police said. She was last seen at 3:23 p.m. on Concord Road. Mya was last seen...
YORK COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

Wayne PD: Cracked Windshield Leads To Gun Arrests Of Wanted Ex-Con, GF

A transplanted ex-con and his girlfriend were carrying a gun when Wayne police stopped them, authorities said. Jennifer Cabrol was driving a vehicle with Rhode Island license plates and a cracked windshield when Officers Spencer Schoonmaker and Joseph Cobianchi stopped her and passenger Corey Hiler on Route 23, Detective Capt. Dan Daly said.
WAYNE, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bb Gun#Police
MyChesCo

Man Arrested for Possession of Cocaine and Untraceable Firearm

WILMINGTON, DE — Wilmington Police have arrested a man on gun and drug charges. Authorities state that on May 25 at approximately 3:59 p.m., members of the Street Crimes Unit were in the 1300 block of East 28th Street when they observed 20-year-old Jahmier Robinson-Handy acting suspiciously. Police made contact with Robinson-Handy, and following a brief investigation, recovered a loaded 9mm handgun, additional ammunition, 11.2 grams of cocaine, and 15.2 grams of marijuana. He was taken into custody without incident.
WILMINGTON, DE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
Daily Voice

Hopatcong Woman, 28, Killed By Car In Bridgewater

A 28-year-old Hopatcong woman was struck and killed by a car in Bridgewater overnight, authorities said. Kelsey Benson was walking on State Highway 28 when she was struck by a Lexus driven by a 59-year-old Bridgewater man around 12:45 a.m. Sunday, June 5, local police said. Members of Robert Wood...
BRIDGEWATER, NJ
dsp.delaware.gov

Delaware State Police Investigating Robbery of Walmart

Delaware State Police are investigating the robbery of a New Castle area Walmart that occurred last night. The incident occurred at approximately 6:01 p.m., Friday, June 3, 2022, at the Walmart, located at 117 Wilton Boulevard, New Castle, when troopers responded for a report of a robbery. Investigation determined two male suspects entered the store and approached an employee behind a cash register at a checkout lane. The suspects attempted to make a small purchase, but upon the employee opening the cash drawer. One suspect reached over and held the drawer open while the second suspect walked around, implied to the employee he had a gun and removed an undisclosed amount of cash. The suspects then fled the store to a black sedan in the parking lot and fled the area towards Route 13. The employee was not injured as a result of the incident.
NEW CASTLE, DE
Daily Voice

Authorities ID 3 Dead In Philadelphia Mass Casualty Shooting

Authorities have identified the three people who were killed in this weekend' mass casualty shooting that left nearly a dozen people injured in Philadelphia. Gregory Jackson, 34, Alexis Quinn, 27, and a 22-year-old black man whose name was not released pending notifications, city police said. All were pronounced dead at hospitals.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Daily Voice

Baltimore Teen's Mysterious Death On School Trip Leaves Parents Living 'Horrific Nightmare'

The parents of a 13-year-old Baltimore boy are desperately seeking answers after he suffered a medical emergency and died during a field trip. Baltimore City Schools officials told WBALTV that Baltimore Montessori School student Athumani Brown was participating in an activity at The NorthBay Adventure Camp in Cecil County, when he suffered a "significant" medical episode.
BALTIMORE, MD
Daily Voice

GUILTY: Sussex County Man Kicked, Headlocked Cop, Tried To Steal Gun During Theft Arrest

A Sussex County man admitted in court to kicking, headlocking, and attempting to bite and disarm police who were arresting him for driving a stolen car, authorities announced. Michael A. Liska, 29, pleaded guilty to receiving stolen property, resisting arrest, obstruction, attempt to disarm a police officer, and DWI, Sussex County Prosecutor Francis A. Koch said in a release on Thursday, June 2.
SUSSEX COUNTY, NJ
WGAL

2 stabbed overnight in Lancaster County

Emergency dispatchers say two people were stabbed in Manheim Township, Lancaster County, early Sunday. According to Manheim Township Police, officers were called to the Sandwich Factory on Lititz Pike, just after 1:30 a.m. for a stabbing. Police say there were two victims. One was taken to the hospital. The suspect...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
286K+
Followers
44K+
Post
86M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization covering Fairfield, Hartford, Litchfield, Middlesex, New Haven, New London, Tolland, and Windham Counties in Connecticut; Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Howard, Montgomery, and Prince George's Counties in Maryland; Berkshire, Franklin, Hampden, Hampshire, and Worcester Counties in Massachusetts; Atlantic, Bergen, Burlington, Camden, Cape May, Cumberland, Essex, Gloucester, Hudson, Hunterdon, Mercer, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, Passaic, Salem, Somerset, Sussex, Union, and Warren Counties in New Jersey; the Capital District, Columbia, Dutchess, Greene, Nassau, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Saratoga, Suffolk, Sullivan, Ulster, and Westchester in New York; Adams, Berks, Bucks, Chester, Cumberland, Dauphin, Delaware, Lancaster, Lebanon, Lehigh, Montgomery, Northampton, and York Counties in Pennsylvania; and Alexandria, Arlington, Fairfax, Loudoun, Prince William, and Stafford Counties in Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy