ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Urbana, IL

Water main installation closing Urbana road

By Bradley Zimmerman
WCIA
WCIA
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yZili_0fydiToC00

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — A one-block stretch of Lincoln Avenue in Urbana will be closing next week as crews install a new water main.

Weather permitting, Lincoln between Springfield Avenue and Green Street will close at 7 a.m. on Monday. Access to properties in this block of Green will be maintained, but no through traffic will be allowed. Traffic will be redirected to Goodwin Avenue for travel around the construction area.

Drivers are encouraged to drive carefully through and around this and all construction areas.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vrKYY_0fydiToC00
Photo courtesy of the City of Urbana
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCIA.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WCIA

New construction projects beginning in Springfield, others continue

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Several construction projects that were taking place in Springfield last week will continue this week as new projects begin. Starting Monday, the Springfield Rail Improvements Project will result in the closure of Capitol Avenue between 9th and 11th Streets. This closure is expected to last 182 days and wrap up in […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
wmay.com

Heavy Traffic Expected When Historical Truck Show Comes To Springfield

Thousands of visitors are expected in Springfield later this week for the national convention of the American Truck Historical Society at the Illinois State Fairgrounds. The show runs Thursday through Sunday, and features vintage big rigs and other classic and notable trucks, along with vendors and demonstrations. City officials say traffic will be heavy around the fairgrounds throughout the show, especially on Thursday and Saturday, when equipment is loaded in and after the show concludes.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
WCIA

Traffic light maintenance set for Dunlap Ave. this week

SAVOY, Ill. (WCIA) — Drivers on Dunlap Avenue in Savoy may experience delays this week as IDOT crews perform maintenance on the traffic lights at three intersections. Maintenance will begin on Tuesday at the intersection with Airport Road, followed by Church Street on Wednesday and Curtis Road on Thursday. Work will begin at 7 a.m. […]
SAVOY, IL
WCIA

Bradley Avenue closing for two-month project

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A section of Bradley Avenue in Champaign will be closing for two months next week as part of the City of Champaign’s Bradley Avenue Improvements Project. Bradley will close between Staley Road and Bluegrass Lane in order to allow construction crews to begin reconstruction of the road surface. Through traffic will […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lincoln, IL
Urbana, IL
Traffic
Local
Illinois Government
City
Urbana, IL
Local
Illinois Traffic
Urbana, IL
Government
City
Springfield, IL
1470 WMBD

Firefighters called to Peoria hotel overnight

PEORIA, Ill. — Peoria firefighters were called early Saturday morning to the Pere Marquette Hotel on W. Main Street on reports of a fire. Crews arrived just before 2:30 a.m., finding smoke in the hotel’s laundry room area. The fire had been extinguished by an employee with an extinguisher and the automatic sprinkler system.
PEORIA, IL
WCIA

National truck convention coming to Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — A national truck show and convention will be making its way to Springfield this weekend, bringing thousands of people and trucks to town. The American Truck Historical Society’s National Convention and Truck Show begins on Thursday at the Illinois State Fairgrounds. 10,000 people are expected to attend the convention with 1,000 trucks and trailers of every make, shape and size.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
wmay.com

Springfield Clinic To Start Work On New Pediatrics Facility

Ground will be broken this week on a new pediatrics building for Springfield Clinic. The 40-thousand square foot building 0n Old Jacksonville Road will replace two existing pediatrics centers for the clinic. Officials say it will feature 60 exam rooms, on-site laboratory and radiology, and a pediatric urgent care unit. They say the facility is designed to ensure that children can get the care they need when they need it, in a comfortable environment.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
WCIA

Urbana Park District wraps up ‘No Mow May’

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — With the month of May coming to a conclusion, that means one thing for the Urbana Park District: “No Mow May” has concluded. “No Mow May” is a conversationalist movement which encourages people to provide more of a habitat for pollinators, as well as decrease carbon emissions overall. Over the course […]
URBANA, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Urban Construction#Green#Nexstar Media Inc
WCIA

Two dead in five-vehicle pileup on I-55

MCLEAN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Two people were killed in a five-vehicle crash on Interstate 55 on Friday. State Troopers said the crash at Milepost 151 in McLean County just before 4 p.m. on Friday. The crash shut down the highway for almost eight hours while first responders were on the scene tending to victims and investigating the crash.
MCLEAN COUNTY, IL
Central Illinois Proud

TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash blocking traffic on I-55 in McLean County

NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — A crash is blocking traffic on I-55 near mile marker 151 Friday. Illinois State Police Spokesperson Jason Wilson said the crash happened just before 4 p.m. and involved three vehicles, but did not give any information about injuries. Wilson said all southbound lanes are closed...
MCLEAN COUNTY, IL
WCIA

Lanes on Champaign street closing for construction work

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Two lanes of a street in Champaign will be closing this Friday in order to allow for contracted grading. One lane in each direction of Town Center Boulevard will be closing at 6 a.m. between Neil Street and Moreland Boulevard. The lanes will reopen at 3 p.m. later that day. The […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Dispute brings heavy police presence to Sherman Avenue

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria Police responded to an incident near Sherman and Western Avenues Thursday. According to Peoria Police Public Information Officer Semone Roth, officers were responding to a dispute between two men. One of the men stayed inside the home when the police arrived. The man eventually...
PEORIA, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Travel
hoiabc.com

3-vehicle crash forces traffic off I-55 south of Bloomington-Normal

McLEAN COUNTY (25 News Now) - Southbound traffic on Interstate 55 south of Bloomington-Normal is currently being diverted off at exit 154 as Illinois State Police responds to a three-vehicle crash. State Police say it happened in the southbound lanes of I-55 near mile marker 151 in McLean County. Firefighters...
MCLEAN COUNTY, IL
1470 WMBD

Three-vehicle crash shuts down I-55 near Bloomington Friday

McLEAN COUNTY, Ill. — Southbound traffic on Interstate 55 south of Bloomington-Normal was diverted at exit 154 Friday afternoon as Illinois State Police responded to a three-vehicle crash. ISP said the accident happened just before 4 p.m. in the southbound lanes of I-55 near mile marker 151 in McLean...
BLOOMINGTON, IL
WAND TV

'They have nothing left': Family devastated by Lake City fire needs help

LAKE CITY, Ill. (WAND) - A family's house was destroyed in a Thursday night Lake City fire, and now they need help getting back on their feet. The Dora Township Fire Protection District was helped by Lovington Fire and EMS, Bethany firefighters and Mt. Zion firefighters in the response. Responders thanked Long Creek for their help in covering districts during the fire response in a Facebook post.
LAKE CITY, IL
WAND TV

Man killed in morning shooting

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Decatur Police said it is investigating a shooting that left a man dead. Decatur Police said at 4:20 a.m they department received a call about shots fired in the 1100 block of E. Condit. When officers arrived they found a 43 year-old man dead. The Macon...
DECATUR, IL
vnexplorer.net

Fire Fighters Battled Battery Fire for Hours in Rivian Plant

EV battery fires are the newest threat to the general public adopting all-electric cars. Rivian – the poster child for new EV startups – has had a tough run lately. Following the controversial price hike of the Rivian R1T, a battery fire broke out in the Illinois Rivian plant. The blaze required hours of work from the local fire department.
NORMAL, IL
WCIA

Two dead in overnight Decatur shootings

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Two people have died after a pair of shootings in Decatur early Sunday morning. The first shooting happened at 2:03 a.m. in an apartment building at 333 East Center Street. Officers arrived at that location for a report of multiple shots being fired and found two people had been shot. One […]
DECATUR, IL
WAND TV

Sangamon Mass Transit ending mid-day service to 3 communities

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - The Sangamon Mass Transit District said it will soon end mid-day service to Chatham, Riverton and Sherman. Service will end starting June 6, SMTD leaders announced. There will still be morning and late afternoon service offered. There has been no mid-day service offered on the Rochester route.
RIVERTON, IL
WCIA

WCIA

15K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WCIA News in Champaign brings you the latest breaking updates, severe weather and coverage of the Fighting Illini and the Illinois Capitol on wcia.com.

 https://www.wcia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy