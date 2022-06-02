Water main installation closing Urbana road

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — A one-block stretch of Lincoln Avenue in Urbana will be closing next week as crews install a new water main.

Weather permitting, Lincoln between Springfield Avenue and Green Street will close at 7 a.m. on Monday. Access to properties in this block of Green will be maintained, but no through traffic will be allowed. Traffic will be redirected to Goodwin Avenue for travel around the construction area.

Drivers are encouraged to drive carefully through and around this and all construction areas.

Photo courtesy of the City of Urbana

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCIA.com.