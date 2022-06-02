Marshall County corrections officer accused of bringing drugs into jail

GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – The Marshall County Sheriff’s Office arrested one of its own corrections officers on Thursday.

According to Sheriff Phil Sims, Corrections Officer David Lowe was found with meth, marijuana, a cell phone and alcohol.

“I was notified of a potential problem we had with contraband and drugs getting in the jail. I immediately ordered an investigation to determine how and what items were getting in the jail,” Sheriff Sims added.

Lowe was arrested and charged with three counts of promoting prison contraband, unlawful possession of a controlled substance and distribution of a controlled substance.

Sims added, “As a correction officer or deputy, we are public servants and should be held to a higher standard of accountability.”

Lowe was booked into the Marshall County Jail on a $250,000 bond.

After the arrest was announced, Sheriff Sims took to the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page on Friday and made this statement:

I just want to make one comment about our correction officers. We have a great group of correction officers who are dedicated and love their job. Just like any other profession, you will have some from time to time do bad things. The difference is leaders must hold people they supervise accountable. One person doing wrong doesn’t mean everyone in that profession is doing wrong. I stand by our correction officers and the integrity it takes to do this job. They step up to do the job when no one else will. Sheriff Phil Sims

It is unclear what provoked this statement. News 19 will continue to follow this case and bring you the latest.

