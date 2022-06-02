ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Artificial Intelligence Model Can Successfully Predict the Reoccurrence of Crohn’s Disease

Cover picture for the articleA deep learning model trained to analyze histological images of surgical specimens accurately classified patients with and without Crohn’s disease recurrence, investigators report in The American Journal of Pathology. According to researchers, more than 500,000 individuals in the United States have Crohn’s disease. Crohn’s disease is a chronic...

What to know about Crohn's and creeping fat

Creeping fat is a type of fat that resides in the abdomen. It wraps around the walls of the colon. Creeping fat has close links to Crohn’s disease and can worsen its symptoms. Mesenteric fat is fat that lies between the outer layer of the intestine and the abdominal...
Cardiac metabolic remodelling in chronic kidney disease

Chronic kidney disease (CKD) affects millions of people globally and, for most patients, the risk of developing cardiovascular disease is higher than that of progression to kidney failure. Moreover, mortality owing to cardiovascular complications in patients with CKD is markedly higher than in matched individuals from the general population. This mortality was traditionally thought to be driven by coronary heart disease but >75% of patients with CKD have left ventricular hypertrophy, which contributes to mortality, particularly sudden cardiac death. The aetiology of cardiac complications in CKD is multifactorial. In addition to haemodynamic overload, uraemic toxin accumulation and altered ion homeostasis, which are known to underlie left ventricular hypertrophy in CKD and drive cardiac dysfunction, we examine the role of myocardial metabolic remodelling in CKD. Uraemic cardiomyopathy is characterized by myriad cardiac metabolic maladaptations, including altered mitochondrial function, changes in myocardial substrate utilization, altered metabolic transporter function and expression, and impaired insulin response and phosphoinositide-3 kinase"“AKT signalling, which collectively lead to impaired cardiac energetics. Interestingly, none of the standard treatments used to treat CKD target the metabolism of the uraemic heart directly. An improved understanding of the cardiac metabolic perturbations that occur in CKD might allow the development of novel treatments for uraemic cardiomyopathy.
Back(ed) It Up ... Can Crohn’s Cause Constipation?

Crohn’s disease can cause a slew of stomach symptoms including constipation. While some symptoms can be treated at home, more severe constipation cases may require medical attention. Diarrhea isn’t the only tummy trouble triggered by Crohn’s disease — a type of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD). Constipation is also a...
Why Does Parkinson’s Disease Cause Neurons To Die?

A study reveals one of the reasons why neurons die in Parkinson’s patients. According to World Health Organization (WHO) estimates, around 7 million individuals worldwide suffer from Parkinson’s disease. Although the origins of this neurodegenerative disorder are not entirely understood, it is known that many of its symptoms are caused by the death of neurons that create dopamine.
NAFLD Is Leading Cause of Liver Cancer Among Older Americans

Non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) is the primary cause of hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC), the most common type of liver cancer, among older people covered by Medicare, according to findings published in Clinical Gastroenterology and Hepatology. Compared to people with hepatitis C-related liver cancer, those with NAFLD had moderately worse survival.
Is there a link between pelvic congestion syndrome and ovarian cancer?

Pelvic congestion syndrome (PCS) is a chronic condition that causes pain in the pelvic region. PCS shares some similar symptoms with ovarian cancer. Medical professionals may look to rule out ovarian cancer when diagnosing PCS. Researchers estimate. 10–30% — of people with chronic pelvic pain have PCS. This...
Preventing Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension – An Incurable Disease

UC San Diego researchers describe an imbalance of opposing cell signals that cause deadly disease, and how a novel monoclonal antibody therapy might treat or prevent it. Pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) is a type of high blood pressure in the lungs, in which blood vessels are narrowed, blocked, or destroyed, causing the heart to work harder and, in time, result in cardiac weakness and failure.
Hikikomori, The Extreme Self-Isolation Syndrome, Can Be Seen In The Blood

We all have those days when we just don’t want to face the world – but what if that feeling never went away? What if it lasted for six months or more? That’s the condition known as “hikikomori,” or pathological social withdrawal. It’s estimated to affect as many as a million people in Japan, and recent years have seen the phenomenon go global. But what causes this extreme self-isolation? A new study out of Kyushu University may have some answers.
COVID kidney injury may be twice as common as diagnosed

A University of Queensland-led study has found millions of COVID-19 patients may have undiagnosed acute kidney injury (AKI). AKI is a condition where the kidneys suddenly fail to filter waste from the blood, which can lead to serious illness or even death. Existing data indicates approximately 20 percent of patients...
Recommendations for interventional pain procedures during the current contrast shortage

Recommendations have been issued by the American Society of Regional Anesthesia and Pain Medicine for interventional pain procedures during the current contrast shortage. Lynn Kohan, M.D., from ASRA, and colleagues developed recommendations for interventional pain procedures during the current contrast shortage, resulting from the shutdown of a production facility in Shanghai.
A diet-induced murine model for non-alcoholic fatty liver disease with obesity and insulin resistance that rapidly develops steatohepatitis and fibrosis

Non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) has become the leading cause of chronic liver disease worldwide. Patients with NAFLD often suffer steatohepatitis, which can progress to cirrhosis and hepatocellular carcinoma. The presence of visceral obesity or type 2 diabetes mellitus (T2DM) is a major risk factor and potential therapeutic target for NAFLD. The establishment of animal models with these metabolic comorbidities and with the rapid progression of the disease is needed for developing treatments for NAFLD but remains to be archived. In the present study, KK-Ay mice, widely used as T2DM models, or C57BL6 mice were fed a high-fat, high-fructose, and high-cholesterol diet supplemented with cholic acid (NAFLD diet). The KK-Ay mice fed a NAFLD diet exhibited remarkable obesity and insulin resistance. A prominent accumulation of triglycerides and cholesterol in the liver was observed at 4 weeks. These mice developed steatohepatitis at 4 weeks and fibrosis at 12 weeks. In contrast, C57BL6 mice fed a NAFLD diet remained lean, although they still developed steatohepatitis and fibrosis. In summary, we established a diet-induced murine NAFLD model with the rapid development of steatohepatitis and fibrosis, bearing obesity and insulin resistance. This model could be useful as preclinical models for drug development of NAFLD.
What Is the Difference Between Clinically Isolated Syndrome and Multiple Sclerosis?

Clinically isolated syndrome (CIS) is often considered as a phenotype or phase of multiple sclerosis (MS). The clinical symptoms of both CIS and MS look identical. Both are the conditions where the myelin sheath around the neuron is damaged (demyelination) and interferes with the transmission of nerve impulses from the brain. This results in various neurological symptoms.
Multiple Sclerosis and Cardiovascular Disease: What's the Link?

Multiple sclerosis (MS) is an autoimmune condition in which there is damage to nervous system tissue, resulting in symptoms ranging from tingling, numbness, and vision problems to debilitating muscle weakness. In addition to damaging the brain and spinal cord, MS may also increase the risk of cardiovascular disease (CVD), including problems in the heart and blood vessels.
New Research Finds a Higher Dose of Melatonin Improved Sleep

In a small study of healthy adults aged 55 and older, 5 mg of melatonin increased total sleep time compared to placebo. Although recent research by the University of Cambridge and Fudan University found that seven hours is the ideal amount of sleep, many Americans get less than that. In fact, data from the CDC from 2014 found that 35.2% of adults in the U.S. get less than 7 hours of sleep. Clearly, many of us could use help to fall asleep faster and sleep better.

