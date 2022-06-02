ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Ford to add 6,200 jobs in three states

By The Associated Press via Nexstar Media Wire
WETM 18 News
WETM 18 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fbDNJ_0fydgvpU00

DETROIT (AP) — Ford will add 6,200 factory jobs in Michigan, Missouri and Ohio as it prepares to build more electric vehicles and roll out two redesigned combustion-engine models.

The company says it will invest $3.7 billion in the three states between now and 2026. It also will convert about 3,000 temporary workers to full-time status with pay raises and benefits.

A factory in Avon Lake, Ohio, near Cleveland, will be expanded so it can build an unidentified new electric commercial vehicle, with 1,800 new jobs. Ninety more jobs will be added in Lima and Sharonville, Ohio.

A plant in Claycomo, Missouri, near Kansas City, that makes big electric and combustion-engine Transit vans will get a third shift of 1,100 workers to handle increased demand.

In Michigan, Ford Motor Co. plans to add 2,000 jobs at three assembly plants, and another 1,200 at other facilities.

A factory in the Detroit suburb of Wayne that now builds the Ranger small pickup will see investment and jobs to make a new Ranger. A plant in Flat Rock south of Detroit will build a new version of the Mustang muscle car that it now builds. And Ford’s Rouge Electric Vehicle Center in Dearborn also will see investment and jobs so it can build more F-150 Lightning electric pickups to meet unexpectedly high demand. The company also will add 600 jobs at a new parts packaging facility to be built in Monroe, Michigan, and another 600 at several component plants in the state.

It’s part of Ford’s plan to be able to make 2 million electric vehicles per year globally by 2026.

Kumar Galhotra, president of Ford Blue, the company’s division that makes internal combustion vehicles, said the EV investments are needed in part because Ford underestimated demand for EVs.

As soon as Ford opened reservations for the electric F-150, it began planning to expand the Dearborn plant that makes them, he said. “The reservations were so much higher than the (production) capacity that we had put in,” Galhotra said. “This is the first time in my career that we were expanding the plant before the plant was built.”

Ford stopped taking reservations for the F-150 Lightning at 200,000, and it’s now converting reservations to orders. About two-thirds of those contacted so far are converting, but the company said it didn’t have an exact number. In addition, the Mach-E and E-Transit vans are sold out for the year, Galhotra said.

Ford wouldn’t give details of the commercial EV to be built at the Ohio Assembly Plant by mid-decade. The factory has been on the edge of closure for much of its life but has managed to survive even when building older vehicles.

“I think this tremendous investment, both in dollar terms and jobs, and the type of product we’re putting there, shows that the Ohio Assembly plant and that community have a very bright future,” Galhotra said.

Ford pays $19M to settle claims on fuel economy, payload

Ohio is offering about $200 million in incentives for the Ford investment, while Michigan is contributing about $150 million. Although there will be a small capital investment to add the third shift in Missouri, there are no incentives for this project.

Ford said it already has begun switching the temporary workers to full-time, and it’s starting to hire the new workers for the plants.

The announcement came a year ahead of when contract talks started with the United Auto Workers union. New product and job announcements normally are part of the negotiations.

Ford also pledged to spend $1 billion over the next five years to improve the work experience at its factories. The company is working with the UAW to determine the needs, which could include better lighting in parking lots for safety and healthier foods in the factories.

Ford’s decision to build three battery plants and one new assembly plant in Kentucky and Tennessee last year raised questions about the company’s manufacturing commitment to its home state and region.

Michigan politicians worked hard to lure General Motors EV assembly and battery plants in January after losing the Ford plants to the southern states.

UAW officials praised Thursday’s Ford announcements in a company statement. “Ford stepped up to the plate by adding these jobs,” President Ray Curry said.

It’s likely that Ford will build a fourth North American battery factory in the Great Lakes region in a joint venture with SK Innovation of Korea, but Galhotra said he’s not ready to make an announcement yet.

At the pace Ford is moving with EV production, more production will be needed, Galhotra said, pointing to the Michigan site where the electric F-150 is being built and the commercial EV to be built in Ohio. “We’ll have more announcements to come,” he said.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WETM - MyTwinTiers.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WETM 18 News

Pennsylvania’s gas prices nearing $5 per gallon

(WHTM) — The headaches at the gas pump do not seem to be going away any time soon for residents of Pennsylvania. According to AAA, The national average has jumped to $4.84/g as of Sunday, June 5. However, the price per gallon in Pennsylvania is even higher, hitting $4.94/g a gallon. In Bradford and Tioga […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Dearborn, MO
State
Michigan State
City
Cleveland, MO
Local
Michigan Business
City
Detroit, MI
Local
Michigan Cars
State
Tennessee State
City
Dearborn, MI
State
Missouri State
State
Kentucky State
Local
Missouri Business
Missouri State
Missouri Cars
WETM 18 News

Landmark bill to limit cryptomining passes NY Legislature

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — A milestone environmental measure designed to tap the brakes on the spread of cryptocurrency mining operations burning fossil fuels in New York has passed the state Legislature. The closely watched bill approved early Friday by the state Senate would establish a two-year moratorium on new and renewed air permits for fossil […]
ECONOMY
WETM 18 News

Pa. seeing high tick activity as temps increase across the state

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Pennsylvania currently has high tick activity as summer is fast approaching and temperatures are getting increasingly warmer. The Pa. Tick Research Lab‘s weekly tick report shows adult female blacklegged (deer) ticks, adult American dog ticks, and nymph blacklegged (deer) ticks are all currently at high levels across Pennsylvania. Lone star tick activity is […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ford F 150#Fuel Economy#Electric Cars#Vehicles#Ap#Ford Motor Co#Mustang
WETM 18 News

Pennsylvania announces expanded food assistance eligibility

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvanians experiencing food insecurity are now eligible for support from Pennsylvania’s network of food banks and pantries. Income eligibility for both the State Food Purchase Program (SFPP) and The Emergency Food Assistance Program (TEFAP), U.S. Department of Agriculture-funded programs administered at the state level, have been raised from 150% of the […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WETM 18 News

Changes coming for 484, 610 area codes in Pennsylvania

PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) – Pennsylvania residents with the 484 area code or 610 area code could see changes with the addition of a new area code for local phone numbers. The Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission issued a reminder to residents and businesses in eastern and southeastern Pennsylvania of the upcoming activation of a new 835 area […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WETM 18 News

Pennsylvania House passes bill for E-Z Pass toll changes, increased penalties

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The Pennsylvania House unanimously approved legislation affecting those who use E-Z Passes and increase penalties against toll evaders. House Bill 2139, according to state Rep. Doyle Heffley (R-Carbon) would require the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission to notify an E-ZPass account holder the first time the person incurs a video, aka v-toll, in […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Jobs
WETM 18 News

Empire State Weekly: Legislative session

This week on Empire State Weekly we’re reviewing the end of the 2022 legislative session. Lawmakers burned the midnight oil in a mad dash to pass remaining bills and packages before they recess for the remainder of the year.
POLITICS
WETM 18 News

Pennsylvania preps for America’s 250th birthday celebration

GETTYSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — America’s 250th birthday celebration is still a few years away, but Pennsylvania is already planning for the big event. Governor Tom Wolf and Senator Bob Casey were among those who gathered in Gettysburg Thursday morning to talk about what Pa. residents can expect. Wolf visited the site of Gettysburg’s newest museum, […]
GETTYSBURG, PA
WETM 18 News

Pa Sen. Race: Dave McCormick concedes to Mehmet Oz amid recount

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WHTM) – Former hedge fund CEO David McCormick has conceded the Pennsylvania Republican U.S. Senate race to former heart surgeon and TV personality Mehmet Oz. McCormick said on Friday “we came so close” and that he called Oz to congratulate him on winning the race and that Oz has his full support during […]
PITTSBURGH, PA
WETM 18 News

Dr. Oz wins Republican Pennsylvania Senate primary

(WHTM) – Celebrity television doctor Mehmet Oz has won the Pennsylvania Senate Primary election after Dave McCormick conceded on June 3. McCormick said on Friday “we came so close” and that he called Oz to congratulate him on winning the race and that Oz has his full support. Oz tweeted Friday night that he is […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WETM 18 News

Rep. Chris Jacobs announces he will not run for re-election

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Republican Congressman Chris Jacobs, who represents New York’s 27th district and announced his candidacy for New York’s 23rd district in May 2022, announced Friday he will no longer be running for the new district. Jacobs, an Orchard Park native, recently spoke out against the sale of AR-15s following the white supremacist […]
BUFFALO, NY
WETM 18 News

WETM 18 News

7K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WETM 18 News and MyTwinTiers.com is the Local News Leader in the Twin Tiers.

 https://www.mytwintiers.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy