ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News

Ex-Romulus mayor arraigned on wire fraud charge, not guilty plea entered

By Ross Jones
WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News
WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jRqDF_0fydglFS00

Former Romulus Mayor LeRoy Burcroff was arraigned on a wire fraud charge Thursday in federal court, accused of using $15,000 in campaign funds for his personal benefit.

Burcroff stood mute while a not guilty plea was entered on his behalf.

The charge against Burcroff, who did not seek re-election after the controversy, is outlined in a criminal information, which usually indicates the defendant plans to plead guilty.

If convicted, he faces up to 20 years in prison.

A former assistant U.S. attorney had previously told 7 Action News that, given the facts of the case, a more likely sentence was around one to two years, but that probation was also possible.

According to the 7 Action News Investigation, Burcroff’s family showed up all over his campaign statements, with thousands in payments made to his children, his brother, even his son-in-law for things like “office rent’,“ "campaign office maintenance” and “charitable donations," according to the October 2020 investigation .

The Michigan Secretary of State had also opened an investigation into Burcroff's campaign spending following WXYZ's reporting.

Last month, Burcroff's attorney Wally Piszczatowski released a statement, emphasizing his client's history in public service:

"If you talk to people that know LeRoy and those folks that actually worked with him at the city, (as opposed to some of his political enemies), they will tell you that LeRoy always gave 100% of his best efforts to his hometown, the city of Romulus, even giving money back to the city when it was experiencing tough financial times. LeRoy has great love for his hometown and helped turn the city around, which before his tenure, was experiencing layoffs, furloughed employees and closed parks. In fact, LeRoy has given nearly a quarter century of dedicated and honorable service to the city – a fact which no one that truly knows him will dispute."

Comments / 5

Related
HometownLife.com

Judge sentences abusive Canton husband, father to up to 50 years in prison

A Canton man could spend decades in prison for attacking his wife with a circular saw and banging his daughter’s head against the ground. Third Circuit Judge Paul Cusick said no spouse should have to endure the “horrific acts” that Oswald Tallent’s wife survived. The judge sentenced Tallent, 48, on May 31 to up to 50 years in prison.
CANTON, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mayor#Guilty Plea#Wire Fraud#Romulus#Politics Local#7 Action News#State
HometownLife.com

Family waits as controversial tip sparks criticism, threatens Stislicki murder case

Danielle Stislicki’s parents have suffered several years not knowing what happened to their daughter while the man charged with her homicide so far has escaped a trial. Their wounds may deepen depending on the outcome of an ongoing Oakland County Circuit Court hearing that seems focused on a controversial tip that yielded evidence, but not a body, and spurred Floyd Galloway’s accusations of government malfeasance.
The Ann Arbor News

Man sentenced to 10-15 years in prison for Thanksgiving Day slaying

WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI – A man accused of killing another man during an argument outside an apartment complex on Thanksgiving morning is going to prison for the next decade. Washtenaw County Trial Judge Patrick Conlin Jr. sentenced Jordan Trevon Maxey Thursday, June 2, to serve 10 to 15 years in prison for the shooting death of Von Lonziel Cratic, 22, who was fatally shot at the Villas Apartment Complex in Ypsilanti Township.
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI
wsgw.com

Saginaw Police Report A Triple Homicide

Saginaw Police officers responded at 2:30 Sunday morning to the 300 block of S. 11th for a call of a shooting with multiple people struck. Upon arrival officers found three people suffering from gunshot wounds. Two men were subsequently pronounced deceased on scene and one woman was transported to a local hospital, by ambulance, where she eventually succumbed to her injuries.
SAGINAW, MI
wgrt.com

How Bad is Port Huron’s Drug Problem wsg. Sheriff Mat King

Is the drug problem in Port Huron as bad as some people think? How do you know if there is drug activity in your neighborhood? Why does it seem like the police aren’t doing anything about the report you called in?. Sheriff Mat King answers questions about what the...
PORT HURON, MI
Detroit News

Man charged in well-known Oak Park jeweler's slaying

Oak Park, Mich. — A 44-year-old man was charged Friday with first-degree murder in the slaying of well-known jeweler Daniel Hutchinson outside one of his businesses this week. Roy Larry was arraigned from the Oak Park police lockup before Oak Park 45th District Judge Jaimie Powell Horowitz. Horowitz entered...
OAK PARK, MI
WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News

WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News

24K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Detroit, Michigan news and weather from WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wxyz.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy