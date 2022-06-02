ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uvalde, TX

Kim Kardashian asks for temporary prison release of Uvalde victim’s father for funeral

By Emily Van de Riet
KCBD
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Gray News) – Kim Kardashian is joining the fight in asking for the temporary prison release of a Uvalde shooting victim’s father so that he can attend her funeral. Eliahna “Ellie” Cruz Torres, who was 10, was one of the 19 children killed in the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School...

www.kcbd.com

Comments / 0

Related
Bossip

Kim Kardashian Pleads With Federal Prison Bureau To Allow Incarcerated Father Of Uvalde Victim To Attend Funeral

Kimberly Noel Kardashian has been doing her best to help people after years of building up the social currency that made her rich. We’ve covered her efforts to bring home wrongfully convicted men and women and her attempt at becoming a legit lawyer so that she can be stuntin’ like her daddy. For those who have been hating on her social justice warrior evolution, this latest story is one that even you shouldn’t begrudge.
UVALDE, TX
TODAY.com

Father in prison was denied request to attend daughter's funeral in Uvalde

A father in prison was denied compassionate release in order to travel to Uvalde to attend his daughter's funeral. On Tuesday, May 24, Eliahana "Eli" Cruz Torres, 10, was shot inside her fourth grade classroom at Robb Elementary school in Uvalde, Texas. Eliahana, who played Little League baseball and loved...
UVALDE, TX
Whiskey Riff

Matthew McConaughey Calls For “Every American To Take A Longer And Deeper Look In The Mirror” After Tragic School Shooting In His Hometown Of Uvalde, Texas

Matthew McConaughey is speaking out after the tragic, horrific and unthinkable school shooting that took place yesterday in his hometown of Uvalde, Texas. Nineteen students and two adults were killed at Robb Elementary school Tuesday afternoon, and as the heartbreak and sadness continues to deepen as we learn more about what took place, Matthew is calling upon all Americans to take a hard look in the mirror and “ask ourselves, ‘What is it that we truly value?'”
UVALDE, TX
wonderwall.com

Ivanka Trump, Matthew McConaughey, Leah Remini, Tim McGraw and more stars react to Uvalde, Texas, school shooting

In something that has become all too familiar, a school shooting occurred on May 24, 2022, this time in Uvalde, Texas. By the end of the night, 19 elementary school students and two adults at Robb Elementary School were dead. The suspect in the massacre was also killed. NPR reported that it was the 27th school shooting this year. Social media sounded off on the heels of the tragedy — the deadliest shooting at a U.S. grade school since the 2012 attack at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut — and many voices came from those in the entertainment world… Ivanka Trump tweeted, "It's impossible to imagine the pain being felt by the victims' families as a result of the senseless violence in TX. May God be with them and the Uvalde community as the nation condemns this horrific act of evil & prays for their strength in the face of this unimaginable tragedy."
UVALDE, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Uvalde, TX
State
Texas State
City
Del Rio, TX
Local
Texas Entertainment
Uvalde, TX
Entertainment
The Independent

Texas gunman Salvador Ramos was bullied, cut his own face and fired a BB gun at people, say friends

The teenage gunman in the Texas school shooting was bullied, cut his own face and fired a BB gun at people in the years leading up to the deadly attack, friends and family said.Salvador Ramos, 18, killed 19 children and two adults at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde before being shot dead by police.Friends and family say he had a difficult home life, that he was bullied over a childhood speech impediment and that he lashed out violently towards both friends and strangers – recently as well as in the past. Ramos bought the weapons he used in the...
UVALDE, TX
The Independent

Anonymous donor covers all the funeral expenses for the Uvalde shooting victims

The funeral costs for all the victims who died during a school shooting in Uvalde this week will be covered by an anonymous donor.Texas Governor Greg Abbott confirmed during a press conference on Friday that an unnamed person had come forward and contributed $175,000 (£138,568) to go towards the funerals of the 19 children and two teachers who were killed on Tuesday after a teenage gunman opened fire on a fourth grade class at Robb Elementary School.“We appreciate that anonymous donor for his generosity, and we will ensure that those resources get into the right hands,” the governor said...
UVALDE, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kim Kardashian
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Andy Beshear
The Independent

Fort Hood soldier Vanessa Guillen was murdered after learning of alleged killer’s affair, court filing reveals

The chilling motive behind the brutal murder of Fort Hood servicewoman Vanessa Guillén has been revealed in a new court filing. Guillén was 20 years old when she was bludgeoned to death with a hammer by her fellow soldier, Aaron Robinson, also 20, at an armoury in Fort Hood, Texas in April 2020.The young soldier was initially reported missing, and her disappearance sparked a widespread search movement, but it wasn’t until 30 June that her dismembered remains were uncovered by investigators at Leon River in Bell County, Texas - about a half-hour drive from where she was last seen...
FORT HOOD, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Prison#Gray News#Robb Elementary School#Kentucky State
CBS DFW

Mother talks moment her son came face-to-face with Uvalde school shooter

UVALDE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — An 8-year-old boy says he came face-to-face with the shooter who tragically took the lives of 21 victims at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas Tuesday.CBS 11's Andrea Lucia spoke to his mother, who asked not be identified because of how close her son came to the shooter."I had no idea if he was dead or alive," she said. "No one was telling us anything. And it was scary. Really scary."For two hours after learning of an active shooter on campus, she said she waited for news of her son, hoping he'd survived."When I saw him, I...
UVALDE, TX
Bossip

So Sorry: Pastor Jamal Bryant Apologizes For Kevin Samuels ‘GoFundMe Funeral’ Comments, Confirms Fundraiser Was Fake

A Pastor whose comments about a controversial YouTuber recently went viral is issuing an apology. As previously reported New Birth Missionary Baptist Church leader Jamal Bryant was bible thumped by a holy heaping of people because he shaded Kevin Samuels during a recent sermon. The post So Sorry: Pastor Jamal Bryant Apologizes For Kevin Samuels ‘GoFundMe Funeral’ Comments, Confirms Fundraiser Was Fake appeared first on Bossip.
RELIGION
The Independent

Nine-year-old Uvalde survivor describes seeing gunman’s face as he hunted victims in school

A nine-year-old boy who survived the Uvalde mass shooting has described seeing the gunman’s face staring through a classroom window as he hunted victims inside the elementary school.Daniel, whose cousin Ellie Garcia was one of the 21 victims killed in the mass shooting, told CNN that he hid under a table before climbing through a broken window to safety.The nine-year-old said that his teacher locked the door to their classroom after 18-year-old Salvador Ramos entered Robb Elementary School and opened fire on the students and staff inside.When Ramos was unable to get through the locked door, the little boy said...
UVALDE, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Independent

Medic found out his daughter was Texas shooting victim as he treated her best friend at scene

The father of Amerie Jo Garza, one of the children killed in the mass shootout at a Texas school weeks after her 10th birthday, said he learned of his daughter’s death while giving her best friend medical aid.Texas’s Robb Elementary School in Uvalde on Tuesday became the site of the deadliest shooting in the US in a decade after an 18-year-old gunman killed 21 people, including 19 children and two adults.Angel Garza, a medication aide, said he arrived at the scene as one of the first responders to help rescue operations when he found out about his daughter’s death...
UVALDE, TX
Daily Beast

Uvalde Victim’s Family Mistakenly Told He Was Still Alive

Jose Flores grinned wide and held up an honor roll certificate as he posed during an academic ceremony on Tuesday morning. The fourth-grader at Robb Elementary School in Texas was wearing a blue T-shirt in the photo, which was snapped hours before a teenager with a semi-automatic rifle entered his classroom and gunned down little kids.
UVALDE, TX
The Independent

Eerie videos of Salvador Ramos surface as gunman threatened rapes on social media app

Videos of Texas school shooter Salvador Ramos have surfaced as new reporting shows that the teenager frequently made threats on social media. Ramos told young women and girls that he was going to rape them while also showing off a rifle he purchased. On livestreams on the social media app Yubo, he threatened to shoot up schools, users who saw the threats in the last few weeks have said, CNN and The Washington Postreported. On Tuesday 24 May, Ramos shot and killed 21 people – 19 children and two teachers – at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas. Ramos...
UVALDE, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy