Domestic disturbance turns into homicide investigation in Lawton
LAWTON, Okla. ( KFOR ) – A domestic disturbance in Lawton is now being investigated as a homicide.
Lawton Police Department officers were called to the 2400 block of NW 22nd Street on Tuesday regarding a physical disturbance.Police: Semi-automatic rifle purchased hours before Tulsa mass shooting
Officers found people at the location, one of whom, Jason Nanaeto, was injured. Nanaeto later died from his injuries at a hospital, according to Lawton police.
Police did not provide details on the nature of Nanaeto’s injuries.“This student’s behavior is sickening.” 5th-grader arrested for “fake” mass shooting threat
Nanaeto’s death is being investigated as a homicide. The people who were at the location are accounted for and cooperating with detectives, police officials said.
Information has not yet been provided on what led to the homicide.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KFOR.com Oklahoma City.
Comments / 0