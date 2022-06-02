ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawton, OK

Domestic disturbance turns into homicide investigation in Lawton

By Hicham Raache/KFOR
 3 days ago

LAWTON, Okla. ( KFOR ) – A domestic disturbance in Lawton is now being investigated as a homicide.

Lawton Police Department officers were called to the 2400 block of NW 22nd Street on Tuesday regarding a physical disturbance.

Officers found people at the location, one of whom, Jason Nanaeto, was injured. Nanaeto later died from his injuries at a hospital, according to Lawton police.

Police did not provide details on the nature of Nanaeto’s injuries.

Nanaeto’s death is being investigated as a homicide. The people who were at the location are accounted for and cooperating with detectives, police officials said.

Information has not yet been provided on what led to the homicide.

