Uvalde, TX

Kim Kardashian asks for temporary prison release of Uvalde victim’s father for funeral

By Emily Van de Riet
WAFB.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Gray News) – Kim Kardashian is joining the fight in asking for the temporary prison release of a Uvalde shooting victim’s father so that he can attend her funeral. Eliahna “Ellie” Cruz Torres, who was 10, was one of the 19 children killed in the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School...

www.wafb.com

