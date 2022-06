Several highways in the KMMO listening area are closed due to flooding. According to MoDOT, the closures are in Saline, Johnson and Pettis Counties. In Saline County, Route YY- about a half-mile north of Betty’s Truck Stop and I-70 is washed out and will be closed indefinitely; Highway 127 north of Sweet Springs at Salt Pond Creek, Old 40 Highway west of Sweet Springs and south of I-70- and Route VV north of I-70 near Emma are closed due to flooding.

3 DAYS AGO