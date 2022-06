Things didn't go how Michigan would've liked on Sunday afternoon, when the Wolverines fell for the first time of the regional round to the Louisville Cardinals, 20-1. Starting in the top of the first inning, Louisville jumped all over Michigan's starter, Angelo Smith. The Cardinals plated four runs on two hits as Smith issued two walks and hit a batter. Smith recorded one out before he was replaced by Avery Goldensoph.

LOUISVILLE, KY ・ 3 HOURS AGO