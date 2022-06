NORTHUMBERLAND —The public has an opportunity to get an up-close view of a section of the Central Susquehanna Valley Transportation Project. PennDOT has released details on the walking and biking event. They say it will take place June 25 from 10:00 until 3:00 pm. Pedestrians and bike riders will be able to ride from Point Township, Northumberland County to the end of the bridge in Union County.

NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO