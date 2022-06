ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- In less than a month, there have been two fatal crashes in the area of the Route 29 and Interstate 64 interchange in Albemarle County. In the last few years, the Virginia Department of Transportation made changes to the interchange, including eliminating a cloverleaf loop for southbound 29 drivers to get onto eastbound 64. Southbound drivers now have to turn left across the northbound 29 lanes in order to get onto the on-ramp for the interstate.

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA ・ 3 DAYS AGO