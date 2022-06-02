Delays in pipeline replacement project costing Chicago natural gas users

(WBBM NEWSRADIO ) -- Delays in state regulators overseeing the pipeline replacement program by People’s Gas is costing Chicago natural gas users in a big way.

According to the Citizens Utility Board, the Illinois Commerce Commission right now is six years behind in examining costs for the People’s Gas Pipeline Modernization Program. Crain’s Business reports that since 2016, consumers have been hit with $600 million dollars in surcharges to pay for the program.

"The People’s Gas situation is wrecking financial devastation on large parts of the city of Chicago," said CUB executive director David Kolata.

"We’re in a situation now, because of chronic overspending, because of mismanagement with their pipeline, Accelerated Pipeline Replacement Program, about 30 percent of the city right now are being charged late fees on a monthly basis."

Kolata said that because of those surcharges, people’s customers are paying more than $40 dollars per month before figuring any gas that they’ve used.

He also said consumers need to start moving towards different heating solutions other than natural gas.

