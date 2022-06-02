NASA’s new Viper rover tested at Glenn Research Center; mission is mapping resources on moon (photos)
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Full-scale testing of NASA’s Volatiles Investigating Polar Exploration Rover, or VIPER, took place at...www.cleveland.com
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Full-scale testing of NASA’s Volatiles Investigating Polar Exploration Rover, or VIPER, took place at...www.cleveland.com
Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.https://www.cleveland.com
Comments / 0