ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

NASA’s new Viper rover tested at Glenn Research Center; mission is mapping resources on moon (photos)

By Joshua Gunter, cleveland.com
Cleveland.com
Cleveland.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Full-scale testing of NASA’s Volatiles Investigating Polar Exploration Rover, or VIPER, took place at...

www.cleveland.com

Comments / 0

Related
Cleveland.com

Cleveland poised to move forward with plans to demolish blighted buildings, but will $15 million be enough?: Stimulus Watch

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Cleveland City Council could soon approve $15 million to demolish blighted properties with the goal of revitalizing neighborhoods. The idea is to use a relatively small chunk of the city’s $512 million in American Rescue Plan Act money to destroy abandoned and condemned buildings that take up valuable real estate and drag down property value.
CLEVELAND, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Cleveland, OH
Business
Cleveland, OH
Industry
City
Cleveland, OH
Local
Ohio Industry
Local
Ohio Business
Cleveland.com

Medina County Parks District to shepherd future of Trump/Brown farm property next to Medina Hospital

MEDINA, Ohio -- For many years, people driving by the red brick Victorian-era house and property at 4092 Medina Road admired the home and the 17 acres of pasture surrounding it. A special treat for travelers along Ohio 18 was the opportunity to see the small herd of sheep that grazed in the fields between the house and Cleveland Clinic Medina Hospital.
MEDINA, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Glenn Research Center#Moon#Viper
Cleveland.com

Pride’s hard-fought journey from NYC to CLE -- and soon, rural Geauga County: Leslie Kouba

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Today is Pride in the CLE, and it has me reflecting on my first Pride event ever. It was June 2014, right here in Cleveland. I walked in the parade with Windsong, Cleveland’s Feminist Chorus, alongside my friend-now wife, amid a throng of proud LGBTQ+ folks and an army of allies. Every flag, boa, chant, and chanter flooded me with joy and gratitude -- I was free and safe to be authentically me.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Lake Erie fishing guides feast on walleye: NE Ohio fishing report for the weekend of June 3-5

CLEVELAND, Ohio - Now that the feisty spring weather has finally settled down, Lake Erie’s flotilla of fishing guides have been feasting on the abundant schools of walleye. “The best aspect of the today’s walleye fishing is that after a string of great hatches, we’re seeing multiple years classes of walleye,” said Eric Weimer, Supervisor of the Sandusky Fisheries Research Unit on Lake Erie. “For a lot of years, we focused on the great 2003 hatch, and had far few year classes to support it then we’ve had in recent years.”
CLEVELAND, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NASA
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
Cleveland.com

Let’s find more “we” solutions to climate change

Thomas Bier’s June 3 column, “Can a warming climate cool a go-it-alone fervor?,” highlights the need for more “we” and less “me” as we navigate the realities of coping with climate change across the country. I agree. Whether we like it or not, we are all in this together. Reducing climate-changing emissions requires collective action. And, as Bier points out, the resources needed to mitigate the impacts on local communities will be – already are, in many places – more than municipal and state budgets alone can bear.
AVON LAKE, OH
earnthenecklace.com

AJ Colby Leaves WJW Fox 8: Where Is the Cleveland Meteorologist Going?

Cleveland residents have to prepare for changes coming to the Fox 8 News lineup. After his long career there, AJ Colby has left WJW in Cleveland, Ohio. The meteorologist started his career young after being inspired by the weather team on Fox 8. The news of his departure has surprised WJW viewers, and they have several questions. They want to know why he left and where he is going next. There is some speculation he was suspended or that he is retiring. There’s also some disbelief whether this news is true. However, AJ Colby’s colleagues have confirmed the meteorologist’s departure from Fox 8 News.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland Scene

40 Bucket List Things to Do in Cleveland This Summer

Nice weather in Northeast Ohio only lasts a few months, and there's just oh so much summer goodness to pack into those sweet days. Here's a checklist of some of the best summery — and often cheap — things to do in Cleveland before those leaves start to fall.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Cleveland.com

Cleveland, OH
75K+
Followers
72K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.

 https://www.cleveland.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy