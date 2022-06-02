ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cobb County, GA

Watch: Young Thug Bond Hearing Livestream

By @Djxo313
The Morning Hustle
The Morning Hustle
 3 days ago

Atlanta Rapper, Young Thug whose legal name is Jeffrey Williams is in court on Thursday afternoon for a bond hearing regarding his RICO indictment charge. Today in Cobb County court, the rapper is being accused of being the leader and organizer of Young Slime Life .

RELATED: Atlanta Rapper Young Thug & YSL Crew Hit With RICO Charges, Twitter Investigating

Source: Amy E. Price / Getty

The court session began at 9am EST with multiple inmates proceeding his case including YSL artist, YAK GOTTI whose bond was denied with a trial date set for January 9, 2023.

RELATED: Believe The Hype: Breaking Down RICO & How It Can Affect Young Thug  Gunna

Source: Prince Williams/Wireimage / Prince Williams/Wireimage

It’s not looking too good for the YSL crew and bond is likely to be denied just like in the case of his label mate and artist, Gunna who was indicted on May 9th. Like Yak Gotti, Gunna whose legal name is Sergio Kitchens was also given a trial court set for 2023. His trial was also set We will be standing by to provide the latest updates. Watch Thug’s bond hearing Live below.

RELATED : Gunna Denied Bond, Prosecutors Allege He Serves "Command" Role In YSL

